Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in the pre-opening, Nifty above 9,150

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 18, 2020 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Cipla files ANDA:
Dollar Updates:
Crude Updates:
Wall Street ends higher:
Asian Markets trade firm:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Cipla files ANDA: Cipla submitted an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Fluticasone propionate and Salmeterol inhalation powder (100/50 mcg, 250/50 mcg and 500/50 mcg) to the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 9200.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 262.97 points or 0.85% at 31360.70, and the Nifty up 56.70 points or 0.62% at 9193.55.
In pics | Stocks in the news: Reliance Industries, ITC, Eveready Industries, M&M Financial, Cipla
Nelco, Future Consumer, KNR Construction, Liberty Shoes, L&T Technology are some stocks that will be in focus today.
Dollar Updates: The dollar held its ground on Monday as concern about global tensions with China overshadowed improving sentiment from easing coronavirus lockdowns, while talk of negative interest rates pushed the pound to an almost two-month low.
Aggressive New Short created on May 15:
Aggressive New Long created on May 15:
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 40 points loss.
Crude Updates: Oil prices jumped by more than $1 a barrel on Monday to their highest in more than a month, supported by ongoing output cuts and signs of gradual recovery in fuel demand as more countries ease curbs imposed to stop the coronavirus pandemic spreading.
Here are the stocks which outperformed the benchmark index in 1 week and 3 months period: