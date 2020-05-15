Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower with Nifty around 9,100; auto, banks under pressure

Live now
May 15, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on May 15 with Nifty near 9100 level.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex is down 115.98 points or 0.37% at 31006.91, and the Nifty down 32.00 points or 0.35% at 9110.75. About 477 shares have advanced, 192 shares declined, and 40 shares are unchanged.
Cummins India | Unichem Labs | India Energy Exchange | Indiabulls Real | Accelya Solutions | AAVAS Financiers | Khadim India | IRCON International | Swelect Energy Systems | Kirloskar Ferrous Industries | Datamatics Global | NOCIL are also the stocks in focus today.
Moody's on power sector: Moody's expects India's power demand to fall at least 4-5% in FY21. It cuts power sector outlook due to payment delays and on declining demand.
However, it revised power sector outlook to 'Negative' from 'Stable', reported CNBC-TV18.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 9200.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 168.55 points or 0.54% at 31291.44, and the Nifty up 52.40 points or 0.57% at 9195.15.
FII Trading Activity:
Indian ADRs ended mixed:
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Technically, we maintain our negative to range bound stance and till Nifty holds below 9400-9450 zones expect it to fall towards 9000 then 8800 zone in coming days. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed at 9400 and then 9550-9600 zone.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green tracking global markets on hopes of re-opening of the US economy and possibility of more stimulus that could fuel a recovery.
Biocon Q4: The company has posted a 42 percent fall in its March quarter (Q4FY20) net profit at Rs 123 crore against Rs 214 crore in a year ago period. However, revenue was up 3 percent at Rs 1,581 crore versus Rs 1,529 crore, reported CNBC-TV18.
