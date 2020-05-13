Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens above 9,500 on optimism around Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal package

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 13, 2020 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Syngene Q4:
Cipla in agreement with Gilead:
Crude Updates:
March IIP Data:
Wall Street ends lower:
Asia trades lower:
PM Modi announces fiscal package:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Market Opens: It is a robust opening for the Indian indices on May 13 with Nifty above 9500 level after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a fiscal stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 1,056.35 points or 3.37% at 32427.47, and the Nifty up 300.85 points or 3.27% at 9497.40.
Syngene Q4: The company's net profit was up 20% at Rs 120.2 crore versus Rs 100.1 crore and revenue was up 13% at Rs 627.8 crore versus Rs 554.7 crore, YoY, reported CNBC-TV18.
Crude prices turn choppy as fresh triggers are awaited; exchanges prepare for June expiry
Crude oil's roller-coaster ride has come to an unsteady halt in the last few days as market players move cautiously towards the next expiry.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading strong in the pre-opening session with Nifty near to 9700.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 1,637.06 points or 5.22% at 33008.18, and the Nifty up 490.35 points or 5.33% at 9686.90.
Anil Agarwal set to delist Vedanta from domestic bourses
Companies usually opt for delisting when they seek to expand or restructure, are acquired by others, or the promoters want to raise their stake
FII Trading Activity:
Indian ADRs ended higher:
Cipla in agreement with Gilead: Cipla has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the manufacturing and distribution of the investigational medicine Remdesivir, which has been issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat COVID-19 patients.
Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package | Blockbuster gap up opening seen, Nifty may cross 9,500 levels
The package is much higher than that expected by the street. The latter was expecting a package worth around Rs 6-8 lakh crore to revive the economy that was impacted by the novel cooronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.