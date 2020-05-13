Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens above 9,500 on optimism around Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal package

Market Opens: It is a robust opening for the Indian indices on May 13 with Nifty above 9500 level after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a fiscal stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore.

At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 1,056.35 points or 3.37% at 32427.47, and the Nifty up 300.85 points or 3.27% at 9497.40.