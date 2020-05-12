Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 9,100 dragged by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank; rupee opens lower

Market Opens: It is a weak start for the Indian indices on May 12 with Nifty below 9200 level.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex is down 374.33 points or 1.19% at 31186.89, and the Nifty down 99.10 points or 1.07% at 9140.10. About 295 shares have advanced, 369 shares declined, and 44 shares are unchanged.