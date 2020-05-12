Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 9,100 dragged by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank; rupee opens lower

Live now
May 12, 2020 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IRCTC locked at upper circuit: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp (IRCTC) share price locked at upper circuit for the second day on May 12 after online bookings for passenger train services have opened yesterday.
Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened 15 paise lower at 75.88 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 75.73, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.
Experts are of the view that gold is likely to remain volatile but investors can use dips to buy as the immediate target for the yellow metal is around Rs 46,100 per 10 gm.
Glenmark initiates Phase 3 trials on Favipiravir: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated Phase 3 clinical trials in India on Antiviral tablet Favipiravir, for which it received approval from India’s drug regulator DCGI in late April.
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 1,900, target at Rs 1,980 and Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,040, target at Rs 2,150.
ICICIdircet on Rupee:
The USD-INR pair is likely to move higher as Covid-19 cases are increasing. The Dollar index is trading in a range. If it manages to close above 100.60 levels, most EM currencies will further depreciate.
After bearish development on the short-term charts, Nifty has not seen follow up selling. The level of 9,100 has been acting as strong support for the index.
Salasar Techno commences operations: Salasar Techno Engineering has commenced its operations in across all three factories in Pilkhuwa, Hapur with 33% of employees.
Market Opens: It is a weak start for the Indian indices on May 12 with Nifty below 9200 level.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex is down 374.33 points or 1.19% at 31186.89, and the Nifty down 99.10 points or 1.07% at 9140.10. About 295 shares have advanced, 369 shares declined, and 44 shares are unchanged.