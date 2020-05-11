Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in pre-opening, Nifty above 9,300

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 11, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Inox Wind bags order:
Nomura cuts India GDP forecast:
Wall Street ends higher:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
The USD-INR pair is likely to trade in a range unless clarification come from the government on another round of fiscal stimulus, said ICICIdirect.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,050, target at Rs 2,170 and Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 530, target at Rs 555.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 9300 level.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 158.02 points or 0.50% at 31800.72, and the Nifty up 83.35 points or 0.90% at 9334.85.
FII Trading Activity:
Indian ADRs ended higher:
Inox Wind bags order: The company has signed definitive agreements with Continuum Power Trading (TN) Private Limited to supply, erect and commission 250 MW of wind power projects (in two phases of 126 MW and 124 MW) comprising of a mix of 2 MW (113 metre rotor diameter turbine combined with 92 metre hub height) and 3 MW (145 metre rotor diameter turbine combined with 120 metre hub height) turbines.
Rupee likely to see sideways move with positive bias this week
USD/INR traded in a narrow range throughout the week and closed almost flat at 75.57. After a bullish breakout, the currency pair went back into the consolidation mode where no major movement has been witnessed in the last few days.
Nomura cuts India GDP forecast: Nomura has cuts India GDP forecast for FY21 to -5.2% from -0.4% earlier, reported CNBC-TV18.
The extra borrowing indicates government accepts fiscal deficit of 5.5-6% of GDP, it added.
Nomura expects fiscal deficit to end at 7% of GDP this year and sees Q1 GDP at 1.5%, Q2 at -14.5%, Q3 at-6% and Q4 at-1.5%, it added further.
In pics | Stock in the news: Apollo Pipes, Dr Lal PathLabs, Lupin, VIP Industries
Sobha, TCI Express, Magma Fincorp and NOCIL are some of the stocks in focus today.