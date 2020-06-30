App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 30, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in pre-opening; Tata Steel in focus

Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session amid positive global cues.

  • June 30, 2020 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 125.23 points or 0.36% at 35086.75, and the Nifty was up 29.90 points or 0.29% at 10342.30.

  • June 30, 2020 08:56 AM IST

  • June 30, 2020 08:56 AM IST

  • June 30, 2020 08:51 AM IST

    Govt bans Chinese apps:

    The government on June 29 announced that it has banned 59 Chinese-owned applications, including TikTok, UC Browser, Likee, WeChat, and CamScanner. The IT Ministry said these apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of india, security of state and public order". Click for more

  • June 30, 2020 08:39 AM IST

  • June 30, 2020 08:39 AM IST

  • June 30, 2020 08:33 AM IST

    China's June PMI:

    China's factory activity expanded at a faster pace in June, beating expectations, as the economy continues to recover after the government lifted strict lockdowns and ramped up investment, but weak global demand is likely to be a drag on growth.

    The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose to a three-month high of 50.9 in June from 50.6 in May, above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Analysts had expected it to slow to 50.4.

  • June 30, 2020 08:22 AM IST

    Gilead prices remdesivir at $2,340:

    Gilead Sciences Inc on Monday priced its COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir at $2,340 per patient for wealthier nations and agreed to send nearly all of its supply of the drug to the United States over the next three months.

    The price tag is slightly below the range of $2,520 to $2,800 suggested last week by U.S. drug pricing research group the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) after British researchers said they found that the cheap, widely available steroid dexamethasone significantly reduced mortality among severely ill COVID-19 patients.

  • June 30, 2020 08:13 AM IST

