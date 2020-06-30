Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in pre-opening; Tata Steel in focus

China's June PMI:

China's factory activity expanded at a faster pace in June, beating expectations, as the economy continues to recover after the government lifted strict lockdowns and ramped up investment, but weak global demand is likely to be a drag on growth.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose to a three-month high of 50.9 in June from 50.6 in May, above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Analysts had expected it to slow to 50.4.