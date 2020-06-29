Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low; metals lose shine, ITC top gainer

ITC gains 4%: Share price of cigarette major ITC rose 4 percent on June 29 after company reported a standalone profit of Rs 3,797 crore for the quarter-ended March, a year-on-year growth of 6.5 percent.

Revenue from operations fell 6.4 percent YoY to Rs 11,420 crore due to nationwide lockdown for more than a week in March. Revenue (excluding excise duty) dropped 9.6 percent to Rs 10,842.2 crore.