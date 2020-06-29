App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 29, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low; metals lose shine, ITC top gainer

Benchmark indices extended the early losses following weak global markets as number of coronavirus cases continues to rise globally. Except FMCG and pharma other indices are trading in the red.

  • June 29, 2020 09:42 AM IST

    At 09:41 IST, the Sensex was down 322.48 points or 0.92% at 34848.79, and the Nifty was down 92.20 points or 0.89% at 10290.80.

  • June 29, 2020 09:42 AM IST

    Gold Updates: Gold prices rose on Monday as worries over a surge in fresh COVID-19 infections globally dented investor optimism about a swift economic rebound and drove investors towards the safe-haven metal.

  • June 29, 2020 09:35 AM IST

    ITC gains 4%: Share price of cigarette major ITC rose 4 percent on June 29 after company reported a standalone profit of Rs 3,797 crore for the quarter-ended March, a year-on-year growth of 6.5 percent.

    Revenue from operations fell 6.4 percent YoY to Rs 11,420 crore due to nationwide lockdown for more than a week in March. Revenue (excluding excise duty) dropped 9.6 percent to Rs 10,842.2 crore.

  • June 29, 2020 09:24 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • June 29, 2020 09:20 AM IST

    Divyanshu Pandey, Partner, J. Sagar Associates:

    With IBC suspended, resolving financial distress requires a ‘toolbox’ approach. Different tools can come in handy as ‘one size fits all’ may not work given acute financial stress expected in the near future.  If RBI is contemplating to provide onetime restructuring  option for resolving stress in addition to existing options, it is indeed a welcome move.

  • June 29, 2020 09:16 AM IST

    Market Opens: Benchmark indices opened on negative note on June 29 with Nifty around 10300 level.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 240.35 points or 0.68% at 34930.92, and the Nifty was down 68.50 points or 0.66% at 10314.50. About 614 shares have advanced, 621 shares declined, and 72 shares are unchanged.

  • June 29, 2020 09:05 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    In the coming week, we expect the Nifty to consolidate in the broader range of 10200-10600 with a positive bias wherein the broader market would continue to outperform. Meanwhile, volatility at higher levels cannot be ruled out. Hence, stick to quality stocks. Only a decisive close below 10200 would lead to extended breather

