Jun 25, 2020 07:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to see gap-down opening on weak global cues

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India.

highlights

  • June 25, 2020 08:07 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended weak:

  • June 25, 2020 08:06 AM IST

    Wall Street finishes lower:

    Wall Street’s three major indexes on Wednesday suffered their biggest daily percentage drop in almost two weeks as a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases intensified fears of another round of government lockdowns and worsening economic damage.

  • June 25, 2020 07:42 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade lower:

  • June 25, 2020 07:35 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India, with a loss of 119 points or 1.15 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 10,194 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • June 25, 2020 07:33 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

