you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 23, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open higher; IT stocks in focus on H-1B visa ban

Benchmark indices opened higher amid mixed global cues along with suspension of issuing H-1B visas by US government, Moody's India's GDP outlook and India-China border tensions.

  • June 23, 2020 09:24 AM IST

    IT stocks in focus after H-1B visa ban:

  • June 23, 2020 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian benchmark indices opened on positive note on June 23 with Nifty above 10350 level.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 125.45 points or 0.36% at 35036.77, and the Nifty was up 44 points or 0.43% at 10355.20. About 891 shares have advanced, 196 shares declined, and 32 shares are unchanged.

  • June 23, 2020 09:10 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    Indian markets are likely to open flat to negative on the back of mixed global cues along with restrictions on working visas by the US and geopolitical tension between India and China. However, global news flows and domestic earning outcome will be key monitorables.
     

  • June 23, 2020 09:01 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat with positive bias in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 55.56 points or 0.16% at 34966.88, and the Nifty was up 0.70 points or 0.01% at 10311.90.

  • June 23, 2020 08:49 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

  • June 23, 2020 08:49 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

  • June 23, 2020 08:41 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Going ahead, we expect the markets to remain range-bound after the recent rally as the concerns remain over increasing infections both globally and domestically. Investors would also track the ongoing situation of India and US with China. Thus we would advise investors to stay cautious while look for buying opportunities on declines in market and focus more on stock specific action. 

    Technically, Nifty has to continue to hold above 10250 zones to extend its move towards 10500 zone, while support is now shifting higher to 10180 and 10040 levels.

  • June 23, 2020 08:30 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, holding onto the previous session's gains, amid more signs of fuel demand picking up after the depths of the coronavirus pandemic as major crude producers continue to stick to supply cuts.

