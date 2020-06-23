Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open higher; IT stocks in focus on H-1B visa ban

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 23, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Crude Updates:
SGX Nifty Updates:
Donald Trump suspends H-1B visa till year-end:
Petrol & Diesel prices hike:
Wall Street ends higher:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
IT stocks in focus after H-1B visa ban:
Market Opens: Indian benchmark indices opened on positive note on June 23 with Nifty above 10350 level.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 125.45 points or 0.36% at 35036.77, and the Nifty was up 44 points or 0.43% at 10355.20. About 891 shares have advanced, 196 shares declined, and 32 shares are unchanged.
ICICIdirect:
Indian markets are likely to open flat to negative on the back of mixed global cues along with restrictions on working visas by the US and geopolitical tension between India and China. However, global news flows and domestic earning outcome will be key monitorables.
Hot Stocks | CDSL, NCC, Balmer Lawrie can give up to 13% return in short term
As Nifty has already risen more than 8 percent from the low made on June 12, the index may move up gradually but the focus of the traders should continue to be on the mid-cap stocks.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat with positive bias in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 55.56 points or 0.16% at 34966.88, and the Nifty was up 0.70 points or 0.01% at 10311.90.
FII Trading Activity:
DII Trading Activity:
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Going ahead, we expect the markets to remain range-bound after the recent rally as the concerns remain over increasing infections both globally and domestically. Investors would also track the ongoing situation of India and US with China. Thus we would advise investors to stay cautious while look for buying opportunities on declines in market and focus more on stock specific action.
Technically, Nifty has to continue to hold above 10250 zones to extend its move towards 10500 zone, while support is now shifting higher to 10180 and 10040 levels.
Crude Updates: Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, holding onto the previous session's gains, amid more signs of fuel demand picking up after the depths of the coronavirus pandemic as major crude producers continue to stick to supply cuts.