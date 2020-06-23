Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open higher; IT stocks in focus on H-1B visa ban

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

Going ahead, we expect the markets to remain range-bound after the recent rally as the concerns remain over increasing infections both globally and domestically. Investors would also track the ongoing situation of India and US with China. Thus we would advise investors to stay cautious while look for buying opportunities on declines in market and focus more on stock specific action.

Technically, Nifty has to continue to hold above 10250 zones to extend its move towards 10500 zone, while support is now shifting higher to 10180 and 10040 levels.