Markets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 22, 2020 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; RIL becomes first Indian company with m-cap of $150 billion

Benchmark indices holding on the early gains supported by pharma, metal, auto and banking names.

highlights

  • June 22, 2020 10:10 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened flat at 76.17 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 76.19, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

  • June 22, 2020 10:09 AM IST

    Cipla gets permission to manufacture remdesivir: Cipla share price spiked over 7 percent on June 22 after the country's drug regulator on June 20 gave permission to Hetero and Cipla to manufacture and market antiviral drug remdesivir.

  • June 22, 2020 10:03 AM IST

    L&T Hydrocarbon signs MoU with KBR: L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen and Toubro has signed a memorandum of understanding with KBR to build Modular Process Plants for refinery and petrochemical projects

  • June 22, 2020 10:00 AM IST
  • June 22, 2020 09:59 AM IST

    Buzzing: Shares of Hindustan Zinc rose over 2 percent on June 22 on reports that the company is planning to offload its wind energy assets worth Rs 1,500 crore.

  • June 22, 2020 09:54 AM IST

    Reliance Industries (RIL) touched a fresh record high of Rs 1,804.10 on the BSE. The company hit the market cap of USD 150 billion and it remained most active on both the indices:

  • June 22, 2020 09:32 AM IST

    At 09:31 IST, the Sensex was up 402.51 points or 1.16% at 35134.24, and the Nifty was up 121.60 points or 1.19% at 10366.

  • June 22, 2020 09:30 AM IST

    Nifty Pharma Index nearly 2 percent led by the Glenmark, Cipla and Divis Lab:

