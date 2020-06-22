Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; RIL becomes first Indian company with m-cap of $150 billion

Live now
Jun 22, 2020 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened flat at 76.17 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 76.19, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.
Cipla gets permission to manufacture remdesivir: Cipla share price spiked over 7 percent on June 22 after the country's drug regulator on June 20 gave permission to Hetero and Cipla to manufacture and market antiviral drug remdesivir.
L&T Hydrocarbon signs MoU with KBR: L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen and Toubro has signed a memorandum of understanding with KBR to build Modular Process Plants for refinery and petrochemical projects
Buzzing: Shares of Hindustan Zinc rose over 2 percent on June 22 on reports that the company is planning to offload its wind energy assets worth Rs 1,500 crore.
Reliance Industries (RIL) touched a fresh record high of Rs 1,804.10 on the BSE. The company hit the market cap of USD 150 billion and it remained most active on both the indices:
What should investors do with Cadila Healthcare, Buy, Sell or Hold?
The company's consolidated revenue for Q4FY20 came at Rs 3,752.1 crore, slightly higher from the Q4FY19 revenue at Rs 3,732.8 crore.
At 09:31 IST, the Sensex was up 402.51 points or 1.16% at 35134.24, and the Nifty was up 121.60 points or 1.19% at 10366.
Nifty Pharma Index nearly 2 percent led by the Glenmark, Cipla and Divis Lab: