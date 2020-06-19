App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 19, 2020 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices volatile; RIL in focus as it looks to list Jio & Reliance Retail within 5 years

Benchmark indices are trading flat with positive bias. ICICI Lombard, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, ABB India and Indiabulls Housing are among most active shares on the BSE.

  • June 19, 2020 10:51 AM IST

    S&P BSE Realty jumped 4 percent led by DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate, Godrej Properties and Sobha which added 4-5 percent each.

  • June 19, 2020 10:48 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments: Markets have hit a resistance of 10,150 and may take a bit of a breather before resuming its uptrend. Today being the last trading session for the week, traders might not want to carry home large positions. However, overall the markets seem to be in a positive trajectory and we should achieve a target of 10,300 by next week.

  • June 19, 2020 10:39 AM IST

    ICICI Bank sells stake in ICICI Lombard:

    The bank has divested 18,000,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, representing 3.96% of its equity share capitalfor an approximate total consideration of Rs 22.50 billion. 

  • June 19, 2020 10:38 AM IST

    Buzzing: City Union Bank share price fell over 5 percent on June 19 after the company reported a loss of Rs 95.25 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, due to a spike in bad loan provisioning. The private sector lender posted a net profit of Rs 175.11 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year 2018-19.

  • June 19, 2020 10:26 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened 14 paise lower at 76.28 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 76.14, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

  • June 19, 2020 10:21 AM IST

    BSE Realty Index rose 3 percent led by the DLF, Indiabulls Real and Godrej Properties:

  • June 19, 2020 10:10 AM IST

    Asian Markets Updates: Asian shares and US stock futures wobbled in choppy trade on Friday as lingering concerns about an fresh spike in coronavirus cases offset growing hopes for a quick economic recovery, reported Reuters.

  • June 19, 2020 10:02 AM IST

    Buzzing: Orient Bell share price surged 20 percent upper circuit on June 19 after investor Porinju Veliyath's Equity Intelligence India acquired around half a percent equity stake in the company through open market transactions on June 18.

