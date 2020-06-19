Market LIVE Updates: Indices volatile; RIL in focus as it looks to list Jio & Reliance Retail within 5 years

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments: Markets have hit a resistance of 10,150 and may take a bit of a breather before resuming its uptrend. Today being the last trading session for the week, traders might not want to carry home large positions. However, overall the markets seem to be in a positive trajectory and we should achieve a target of 10,300 by next week.