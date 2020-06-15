App
Jun 15, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower with Nifty around 9,900; RIL in focus

Indian benchmark indices opened lower tracking weak Asian markets. Tata Steel, L&T, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and ITC are among major losers on the BSE Sensex.

  • June 15, 2020 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on June 15 with Nifty below 9900 level.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 309.95 points or 0.92% at 33470.94, and the Nifty was down 86.95 points or 0.87% at 9885.95. About 640 shares have advanced, 470 shares declined, and 75 shares are unchanged.

  • June 15, 2020 09:04 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 46.74 points or 0.14% at 33827.63, and the Nifty was down 11.60 points or 0.12% at 9961.30.

  • June 15, 2020 08:55 AM IST

  • June 15, 2020 08:55 AM IST

  • June 15, 2020 08:49 AM IST

    Wipro launches digital inspection solution: Wipro launched Digital Inspection Solution for improved workplace safety and experience. Powered by IBM’s integrated workplace management system (IWMS) IBM TRIRIGA, the solution complements Wipro’s existing EngineeringNXT portfolio in the digital transformation of business operations.

  • June 15, 2020 08:35 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices fell on Monday, with US oil dropping more than 2%, as a spike in new coronavirus cases in the United States raised concerns over a second wave of the virus which would weigh on the pace of fuel demand recovery.

  • June 15, 2020 08:25 AM IST

  • June 15, 2020 08:24 AM IST

