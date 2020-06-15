Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower with Nifty around 9,900; RIL in focus

Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on June 15 with Nifty below 9900 level.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 309.95 points or 0.92% at 33470.94, and the Nifty was down 86.95 points or 0.87% at 9885.95. About 640 shares have advanced, 470 shares declined, and 75 shares are unchanged.