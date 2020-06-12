Market LIVE Updates: Indian Indices likely to see gap-down opening on weak global cues

Live now
Jun 12, 2020 08:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Petrol & Diesel prices hike:
Biocon gets USFDA approval:
SGX Nifty:
IndoStar Capital Finance, HDFC AMC, Lupin, , Aditya Birla Fashion and EID Parry are some of the stocks in focus today.
Petrol & Diesel prices hike: Petrol & Diesel prices hiked for the sixth consecutive day. The petrol price hiked by 57 paise to Rs 74.57/L & Diesel by 59 paise to Rs 72.81/L in Delhi. In the last 6 days, petrol price hiked by Rs 3.31/L & diesel by Rs 3.42/L, reported CNBC-TV18.
Eicher Motors, Hindalco Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Gujarat Industries Power, Goodyear India, Castrol India, Acrysil, Alkali Metals, Bharat Seats, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Geojit Financial Services, Indo Count Industries, IOL Chemicals, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers, Pudumjee Paper Products, Suprajit Engineering, Sutlej Textiles. TCPL Packaging and Vascon Engineers.
Biocon gets USFDA approval: Biocon and Mylan N.V. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) for Semglee (insulin glargine injection), in vial and pre-filled pen presentations, to control high blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes and adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap down opening for the index in India with a 273 points loss.
