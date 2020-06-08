App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 08, 2020 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 10,300, Sensex up 500 pts; IndusInd Bank, IOC top gainers

Indian benchmark indices are trading higher Nifty around 10,300. Among sectors, except pharma other indices are trading in the green.

  • June 08, 2020 10:28 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    The markets have opened with a gap up at 10326 which is above the important resistance level of 10200. This makes the Nifty enter into the next zone where we should be projecting a new level of 10450-10500. The support for this market now lies at 9950-10000.

  • June 08, 2020 10:27 AM IST

    Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking:
     
    Now looking at the current set up, we remain upbeat as long as 9900 holds on a sustainable basis and this is what we alluded post Thursday’s close as well. Since the recent move was mainly propelled by the banking space, we were convinced of the rally in last couple of weeks. Now along with banking, we could see contribution from the broader market too, indicating sign of a robust move. Traders are continuously advised to stay on the positive side as long as 9900 is being held. 

  • June 08, 2020 10:12 AM IST

    Buzzing: State Bank of India (SBI) share price added more than 5 percent on June 8 after the public lender posted better-than-expected numbers for the quarter ended March.

  • June 08, 2020 10:06 AM IST

    Rupee opens flat: Indian rupee opened flat at 75.59 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 75.58.

  • June 08, 2020 10:03 AM IST

    Except pharma other indices trading in the green:

  • June 08, 2020 09:58 AM IST

    KDDL suspends operations: The company has suspended manufacturing operations at precision components manufacturing unit, (EIGEN) Bangalore as one employee of the company has tested positive for COVID-19. This precautionary shutdown is declared up to June 20, 2020 as per the advice of local authorities. 

  • June 08, 2020 09:55 AM IST

    Petrol & Diesel prices hiked by 60 paise each today. Petrol price hiked to Rs 72.46 per /L & Diesel to Rs 70.59/L in Delhi, reported CNBC-TV18.

  • June 08, 2020 09:49 AM IST

    Salasar Techno bags order: Salasar Techno Engineering has secured order for construction of 220/33kV Hybrid Substation at Jewar (Gautam Budh Nagar) with SAS on turn-key basis received from U.P. Power Transmission Corporation Limited.

