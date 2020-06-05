Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices

Live now
Jun 05, 2020 07:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala to invest in Jio: Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, will invest Rs 9,093.60 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.
Wall St ends mixed: The S&P 500 lost ground on Thursday as investors took profits in advance of Friday's jobs report, ending a four-day rally driven by rising economic sentiment.
Asian Markets trade mixed:
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading flat at 10,023.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.