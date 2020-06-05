App
Jun 05, 2020 07:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India.

  • June 05, 2020 07:47 AM IST

    Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala to invest in Jio: Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, will invest Rs 9,093.60 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. 

  • June 05, 2020 07:40 AM IST

    Wall St ends mixed: The S&P 500 lost ground on Thursday as investors took profits in advance of Friday's jobs report, ending a four-day rally driven by rising economic sentiment.

  • June 05, 2020 07:29 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade mixed:

  • June 05, 2020 07:26 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading flat at 10,023.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.

  • June 05, 2020 07:18 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

