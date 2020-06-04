Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 10K, Sensex in the green; pharma, PSU banks gain

Live now
Jun 04, 2020 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing Stocks: Shares of S H Kelkar and Company jumped more than 5 percent in the morning trade on BSE on June 4, a day after the counter witnessed multiple bulk deals. On June 3, Kotak Mahindra (International) bought 31,52,863 shares in the company at Rs 62 per share.
Nifty Pharma is the top performing sector, up over 2 percent led by Sun Pharma, Biocon, Cipla and Aurobindo Pharma.
Buzzing Stock: Share price of Neogen Chemicals jumped almost 5 percent a day after the company's promoters divested 11.26 lakh shares. Founder Haridas Thakarshi Kanani sold 4,00,002 shares at Rs 473.25 apiece. His wife Beena Kanani offloaded 7,26,002 shares at Rs 473.53 per share on the BSE on June 3.
Most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes
Buzzing: HDFC Life Insurance Company share price gained 3 percent on June 4, a day after Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) offloaded 1.28 percent equity stake in its subsidiary.
Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened lower by 15 paise at 75.61 per dollar on Thursday versus Wednesday's close of 75.46 per dollar.
Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:
The markets have opened on a weak note this morning. The support it needs to respect is 10000 for day traders and 9950 for positional traders. If it breaks 9950, we can slip to 9800. For the upside to continue, we need to go past 10200 after which we can move to 10400 levels.
Buzzing: Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) share price jumped 2 percent on June 4 after the steelmaker recorded a 28 percent YoY rise in monthly steel sales volumes with the revival of domestic demand.
At 09:46 IST, the Sensex was down 95.84 points or 0.28% at 34013.70, and the Nifty was down 25.60 points or 0.25% at 10035.90.