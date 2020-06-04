Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 10K, Sensex in the green; pharma, PSU banks gain

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

The markets have opened on a weak note this morning. The support it needs to respect is 10000 for day traders and 9950 for positional traders. If it breaks 9950, we can slip to 9800. For the upside to continue, we need to go past 10200 after which we can move to 10400 levels.