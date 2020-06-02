Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian Indices

Live now
Jun 02, 2020 08:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Wall St ends higher:
SGX Nifty:
Wall St ends higher: US stocks posted gains on Monday as signs of U.S. economic recovery helped offset jitters over increasingly violent social unrest amid an ongoing pandemic and rising U.S.-China tensions.
Asian Markets trade firm:
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Indian markets are expected to open flat with signs of US economic recovery while Asian stocks were set to come under pressure following a dip in Wall Street futures as US President Donald Trump vowed to use force to end violent protests in American cities.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 20 points or 0.20 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 9,814 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:50 IST.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.