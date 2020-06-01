App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 01, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty reclaims 9,800, Sensex gains 800 pts on lockdown relaxations

Benchmark indices opened strong with Nifty above 9,800 after the government relaxed the lockdown norms. All the sectoral indices are trading higher.

highlights

  • June 01, 2020 09:37 AM IST

    At 09:36 IST, the Sensex was up 866.17 points or 2.67% at 33290.27, and the Nifty was up 252.75 points or 2.64% at 9833.05.

  • June 01, 2020 09:30 AM IST

    Buzzing: Voltas share price rose 9 percent on June 01 after company posted 12.5 percent jump in its consolidated Q4FY20 net profit at Rs 159.5 crore against Rs 141.74 crore in a year ago period.

  • June 01, 2020 09:22 AM IST
  • June 01, 2020 09:19 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on strong note on June 1 with Nifty above 9750 level.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 634.86 points or 1.96% at 33058.96, and the Nifty was up 188.10 points or 1.96% at 9768.40. About 757 shares have advanced, 97 shares declined, and 42 shares are unchanged.

  • June 01, 2020 09:12 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    Indian markets are likely to witness a gap up opening tracking the announcement of more lockdown relaxations and positive Asian cues. Global news flows, domestic earnings and the outcome of today’s Cabinet meeting will be key monitorables.

  • June 01, 2020 09:05 AM IST

    Mylan gets favourable ruling from US PTAB: The US Patent and Trademark Appeal Board (PTAB) has ruled in favour of Mylan, Biocon’s partner in inter partes review (IPR) proceedings finding all challenged claims of Sanofi’s Lantus SoloSTAR device patents, U.S. Patent Nos. 8,603,044, 8,992,486, and 9,526,844 unpatentable. The PTAB found three claims of the 9,604,008 patent unpatentable, and two claims to be patentable. 

  • June 01, 2020 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 9750.

    At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 298.93 points or 0.92% at 32723.03, and the Nifty up 188.80 points or 1.97% at 9769.10.

  • June 01, 2020 08:41 AM IST

    Outperforming stocks:

