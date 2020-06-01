Market LIVE Updates: Nifty reclaims 9,800, Sensex gains 800 pts on lockdown relaxations

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 01, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
At 09:36 IST, the Sensex was up 866.17 points or 2.67% at 33290.27, and the Nifty was up 252.75 points or 2.64% at 9833.05.
Voltas gains 9%:
Mylan gets favourable ruling from US PTAB:
Crude Updates:
Seamec deploys vessel:
Asian Markets trade higher:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
At 09:36 IST, the Sensex was up 866.17 points or 2.67% at 33290.27, and the Nifty was up 252.75 points or 2.64% at 9833.05.
Buzzing: Voltas share price rose 9 percent on June 01 after company posted 12.5 percent jump in its consolidated Q4FY20 net profit at Rs 159.5 crore against Rs 141.74 crore in a year ago period.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on strong note on June 1 with Nifty above 9750 level.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 634.86 points or 1.96% at 33058.96, and the Nifty was up 188.10 points or 1.96% at 9768.40. About 757 shares have advanced, 97 shares declined, and 42 shares are unchanged.
ICICIdirect:
Indian markets are likely to witness a gap up opening tracking the announcement of more lockdown relaxations and positive Asian cues. Global news flows, domestic earnings and the outcome of today’s Cabinet meeting will be key monitorables.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 639, target at Rs 667 and Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 959, target at Rs 999.
Mylan gets favourable ruling from US PTAB: The US Patent and Trademark Appeal Board (PTAB) has ruled in favour of Mylan, Biocon’s partner in inter partes review (IPR) proceedings finding all challenged claims of Sanofi’s Lantus SoloSTAR device patents, U.S. Patent Nos. 8,603,044, 8,992,486, and 9,526,844 unpatentable. The PTAB found three claims of the 9,604,008 patent unpatentable, and two claims to be patentable.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 9750.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 298.93 points or 0.92% at 32723.03, and the Nifty up 188.80 points or 1.97% at 9769.10.
Outperforming stocks: