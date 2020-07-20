App
Jul 20, 2020 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty around 11K; HDFC Bank in focus post earnings

Benchmark indices opened higher with Nifty reclaimed 11000 level amid mixed global cues. HDFC Bank, Coal India, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies and UPL are among major gainers on the Nifty.

highlights

  • July 20, 2020 09:32 AM IST

    Mindspace Business Parks REIT to launch Rs 4,500 crore IPO:

    Mindspace Business Parks REIT, backed by Mumbai-based realtor K Raheja Corp and private equity firm Blackstone Group, is expected to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in July-end to raise Rs 4,500 crore. K Raheja Corp has filed the offer document with SEBI for the proposed IPO.

    Blackstone and K Raheja Corp are expected to offload units worth Rs 3,500 crore and the REIT is expected to sell fresh units of about Rs 1,000 crore in the issue, it said. The offer opens for subscription on July 27 and closes on July 29.

  • July 20, 2020 09:27 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • July 20, 2020 09:26 AM IST
  • July 20, 2020 09:18 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on July 20 with Nifty near to 11,000 level.

    At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 259.92 points or 0.70% at 37280.06, and the Nifty was up 68.80 points or 0.63% at 10970.50. About 852 shares have advanced, 350 shares declined, and 80 shares are unchanged.

  • July 20, 2020 09:07 AM IST

    Results Today:

    ACC, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Bombay Dyeing, CSL Finance, Den Networks, Indo Amines, Maharashtra Scooters, NRB Bearings, State Trading Corporation of India, Swaraj Engines, etc.

  • July 20, 2020 09:01 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 344.34 points or 0.93% at 37364.48, and the Nifty was up 178.50 points or 1.64% at 11080.20.

  • July 20, 2020 08:54 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

  • July 20, 2020 08:53 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

  • July 20, 2020 08:48 AM IST

    Bharat Bond ETF garners Rs 10,000 crore

    The second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF was over-subscribed more than 3 times, collecting around Rs 10,000 crore. Bharat bond ETF was launched on July 14 and closed on Friday. The base issue size was Rs 3,000 crore and a green-shoe option of Rs 11,000 crore, taking the total size to Rs 14,000 crore.

    "The second series of Bharat Bond ETF received an outstanding response, oversubscribed more than 3 times, estimated collection around Rs 10,000 crores with wide participation across categories," Secretary DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) said in a tweet.

