Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty around 11K; HDFC Bank in focus post earnings

Mindspace Business Parks REIT to launch Rs 4,500 crore IPO:

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, backed by Mumbai-based realtor K Raheja Corp and private equity firm Blackstone Group, is expected to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in July-end to raise Rs 4,500 crore. K Raheja Corp has filed the offer document with SEBI for the proposed IPO.

Blackstone and K Raheja Corp are expected to offload units worth Rs 3,500 crore and the REIT is expected to sell fresh units of about Rs 1,000 crore in the issue, it said. The offer opens for subscription on July 27 and closes on July 29.