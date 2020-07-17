Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; auto, metal stocks in focus

Live now
Jul 17, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cadila Heathcare gets Mexico drug body approval:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Nifty Metal Index rose 2 percent led by the Hindustan Copper, SAIL, NMDC:
Cadila Heathcare gets Mexico drug body approval: Zydus Cadila had received approval from the Mexican regulatory authority COFEPRIS to conduct clinical trials with its biological therapy, Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, ‘PegiHepTM’
Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart:
Gold and silver prices plunged on July 16 on upbeat US retail sales and core retail sales data. Philly Fed manufacturing index was also better than expected. However, jobless claims rose more than expected to 13 lakh, but other economic numbers are showing signs of recovery.
Gold and silver prices corrected around 0.75 percent and 1 percent, respectively; gold settled at $1,800.30 per troy ounce and silver at $19.57 per troy ounce. On MCX, gold settled at around Rs 48,800 and silver at Rs 52,600 levels.
Gold is still holding $1,800 in the international market. Both precious metals were likely to remain volatile due to the weekend session.
"If gold slips below $1,800 per troy ounce or Rs 48,770 per 10 grams, then it could test $1,792-1,784 per troy ounce or Rs 48,600-48,440 levels. $1,814 or Rs 49,055 will act as major resistance for gold," the analyst said.
"If silver slips below $19.50 per troy ounce or Rs 52,550 per kg, it could test $19.34-19.20 or Rs 52,200-51,800 levels; $19.80 or 53,220 will act as major resistance for silver."
HCL Technologies Q1 results:
IT services company HCL Technologies on July 17 reported 7.3 percent QoQ fall in its its June quarter net profit at Rs 2,925 crore, reported CNBC-TV18.
The company had a profit of Rs 3,154 crore in the March quarter.
Revenue from operations were down 4 percent in at Rs 17,841 crore versus Rs 18,590 crore reported in previous quarter.
The dollar revenue of the company fell 7.4 percent at USD 2,356 million versus USD 2,543.4 million, QoQ.
Market Opens: Sensex is up 149.97 points or 0.41 percent at 36621.65, and the Nifty gained 43.20 points or 0.4 percent at 10783.20. The Metal index gained over a percent led by Tata Steel while HCL Tech, Reliance Industries and Infosys are the most active stocks.
ICICI Securities: Indian markets are likely to open with a flat to positive bias on the back of mixed global cues. However, global news flows, earnings outcomes of domestic companies and sector specific developments would be key monitorables. Domestic markets ended higher tracking gains in the IT sector. US markets ended lower due to weak unemployment claims data and mixed corporate earnings.
