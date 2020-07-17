Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; auto, metal stocks in focus

Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart:

Gold and silver prices plunged on July 16 on upbeat US retail sales and core retail sales data. Philly Fed manufacturing index was also better than expected. However, jobless claims rose more than expected to 13 lakh, but other economic numbers are showing signs of recovery.

Gold and silver prices corrected around 0.75 percent and 1 percent, respectively; gold settled at $1,800.30 per troy ounce and silver at $19.57 per troy ounce. On MCX, gold settled at around Rs 48,800 and silver at Rs 52,600 levels.

Gold is still holding $1,800 in the international market. Both precious metals were likely to remain volatile due to the weekend session.

"If gold slips below $1,800 per troy ounce or Rs 48,770 per 10 grams, then it could test $1,792-1,784 per troy ounce or Rs 48,600-48,440 levels. $1,814 or Rs 49,055 will act as major resistance for gold," the analyst said.

"If silver slips below $19.50 per troy ounce or Rs 52,550 per kg, it could test $19.34-19.20 or Rs 52,200-51,800 levels; $19.80 or 53,220 will act as major resistance for silver."