Jul 16, 2020 08:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat to positive start for the Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India.

highlights

  • July 16, 2020 08:03 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices slid on Thursday after OPEC and allies such as Russia agreed to ease record supply curbs from August, though the drop was cushioned by hopes for a swift US demand pick-up after a bigger-than-expected drawdown from the country’s crude stocks.

  • July 16, 2020 07:55 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended higher:

  • July 16, 2020 07:48 AM IST

    US Markets end higher: US stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 at its highest since early June, following promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine and a strong quarterly report from Goldman Sachs.

  • July 16, 2020 07:44 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade firm:

  • July 16, 2020 07:31 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 12.50 points or 0.12 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 10,662.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

  • July 16, 2020 07:30 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

