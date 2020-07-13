Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat to positive start for the Indian indices

Live now
Jul 13, 2020 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Wall St ends higher on Friday:
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 45-point gain.
Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services:
After depreciating for last two-week, last week we saw a rise in USD/INR spot. The spot respected the crucial support of 74.50 and bounced towards 75.30 zone mainly on coronavirus concerns and RBI intervention. Also, the fear that renewed lockdown may derail economic recovery all over the world, led traders seek shelter of gold, which is a safe-haven asset.
The MCX Gold hit al time high of 49348, however some profit-booking is seen. Going ahead, we expect the caution surrounding the impact and duration of virus may keep all riskier assets on an edge, including rupee.
We see USD/INR trading in between 74.75-75.75. Only heavy inflows may cap the upside in USDINR spot. While, in gold the recent high of 49348 will act as a crucial resistance, unless the level is broken, we may see some fall in gold prices until 47500. However, if prices continue to trade above 49500 then only we can expect a rally towards 50000.
Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated has committed to invest upto Rs 730 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Qualcomm Ventures’ investment will translate into 0.15% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.
Wall St ends higher on Friday: US stocks rose on Friday as a positive analysis on Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 helped to soothe investor worries over a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States, and as financial shares surged.
