Jul 08, 2020 07:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India.

highlights

  • July 08, 2020 08:11 AM IST

    Yes Bank approves fund raising:

    The Capital Raising Committee (CRC) of the board of directors of the Yes Bank has approved raising funds by way of a further public offering.

    Post closure of the requisite formalities with the Registrar of Companies, the details in respect of the offer will be disseminated

    A meeting of the CRC of the bank is scheduled to be held on or after July 10, 2020, to consider and approve, amongst other things, the price band and discount, if any.

  • July 08, 2020 08:05 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended mixed:

  • July 08, 2020 07:57 AM IST

    Wall Street ends lower:

    US stocks fell on Tuesday, adding to losses into the close, as investors took profits a day after the S&P 500 logged its longest streak of gains this year and as new US coronavirus cases rose further.

  • July 08, 2020 07:48 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade firm:

  • July 08, 2020 07:40 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 15.50 points or 0.14 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 10,775.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.

  • July 08, 2020 07:38 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

