Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices

Yes Bank approves fund raising:

The Capital Raising Committee (CRC) of the board of directors of the Yes Bank has approved raising funds by way of a further public offering.

Post closure of the requisite formalities with the Registrar of Companies, the details in respect of the offer will be disseminated

A meeting of the CRC of the bank is scheduled to be held on or after July 10, 2020, to consider and approve, amongst other things, the price band and discount, if any.