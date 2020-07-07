App
Jul 07, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; IT stocks gain, Power Grid top loser

Benchmark indices are trading flat amid mixed global cues. Buying seen in the IT stocks, while metal, bank and energy stocks are under pressure.

highlights

  • July 07, 2020 09:45 AM IST

    Alkem Lab gets USFDA nod: Alkem Laboratories received USFDA approval for Deferasirox Tablets. Deferasirox, Oral Iron Chelator is used to reduce Chronic Iron overload during blood transfusions, reported CNBC-TV18.

  • July 07, 2020 09:39 AM IST

    Buzzing: Camlin Fine Sciences share price jumped 8 percent on July 7 after Infinity Holdings has acquired half a percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on July 6.

    Infinity Holdings bought 6,63,586 equity shares in Camlin Fine at Rs 56 per share, bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange showed.

  • July 07, 2020 09:29 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:
  • July 07, 2020 09:23 AM IST
  • July 07, 2020 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened marginally higher on July 7 on the back of mixed global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 63.67 points or 0.17% at 36550.95, and the Nifty was up 13.30 points or 0.12% at 10777. About 595 shares have advanced, 448 shares declined, and 71 shares are unchanged.

  • July 07, 2020 09:07 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    Indian markets are likely to open flat on the back of weak Asian cues. However, global news and sector specific developments would be key monitorables.

  • July 07, 2020 09:03 AM IST

    FII  Trading Activity:
  • July 07, 2020 09:03 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:
  • July 07, 2020 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 75.66 points or 0.21% at 36562.94, and the Nifty was up 39.10 points or 0.36% at 10802.80.

