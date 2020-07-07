Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; IT stocks gain, Power Grid top loser

Live now
Jul 07, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Alkem Lab gets USFDA nod: Alkem Laboratories received USFDA approval for Deferasirox Tablets. Deferasirox, Oral Iron Chelator is used to reduce Chronic Iron overload during blood transfusions, reported CNBC-TV18.
Buzzing: Camlin Fine Sciences share price jumped 8 percent on July 7 after Infinity Holdings has acquired half a percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on July 6.
Infinity Holdings bought 6,63,586 equity shares in Camlin Fine at Rs 56 per share, bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange showed.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened marginally higher on July 7 on the back of mixed global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 63.67 points or 0.17% at 36550.95, and the Nifty was up 13.30 points or 0.12% at 10777. About 595 shares have advanced, 448 shares declined, and 71 shares are unchanged.
Indian markets are likely to open flat on the back of weak Asian cues. However, global news and sector specific developments would be key monitorables.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 75.66 points or 0.21% at 36562.94, and the Nifty was up 39.10 points or 0.36% at 10802.80.