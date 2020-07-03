Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open higher on positive global cues

Live now
Jul 03, 2020 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HDFC to raise capital:
HDFC plans to raise up to Rs 1.25 lakh crore in a year by issuing debt securities through various modes, according to its annual report for 2019-20.
The Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Limited will convene its annual general meeting (AGM) on July 30 and will seek shareholders approval for the capital raise plan.
Intel Corp to invest Rs 1,894.5 crore in Jio:
Intel Corp will invest Rs 1,894.5 crore in Jio Platforms in exchange for a 0.39 percent stake, the latest big-ticket investment in the digital unit of Reliance Industries (RIL).
The American semiconductor giant is the second strategic investor after Facebook Inc in Jio, which runs movie, news and music apps as well as the telecom enterprise Jio Infocomm.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 46 points gain.
Crude Updates: Crude prices fell on Friday as the resurgence of the coronavirus globally and in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, dimmed the prospects of fuel demand recovery.
Wall St closes higher:
Wall Street closed higher and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high on Thursday as investors headed into their long holiday weekend buoyed by a record surge in payrolls, which provided assurance that the U.S. economic recovery was well under way.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 42 points or 0.40 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 10,590 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.