Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty above 10,500; bank, rail stocks in focus

After a dismal start, banks still not out of the woods; Axis, ICICI Bank top picks

Among all the sectors that lost the most in the first half of the calendar year 2020, banks emerged at the top. Among the sectoral losers, banks lost the most, falling 34 percent, followed by realty and metal that lost 31 percent each. A slowing economy and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak have severely affected bank credit growth. In Q4FY20, the Indian banking system witnessed a significant correction amid fears of the emergence of COVID-19 and its impact on business growth and asset quality. With lenders preparing for an unforeseen rise in NPA, provisioning remained elevated impacting the profitability of many players, brokerage firm ICICI Direct pointed out.