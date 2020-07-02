Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty above 10,500; bank, rail stocks in focus

Live now
Jul 02, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hareesh V, Head commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services: Escalating geopolitical tensions, concerns of a quick global economic recovery and a weak US dollar will continue to lift the safe haven demand and thus prices of gold. However, investors may take a cautious stance ahead of the key US employment data scheduled later during the day. As long as prices stay above USD 1,710 we can expect the bullish outlook to continue in the counter. The immediate downside reversal point is USD 1,664.
After a dismal start, banks still not out of the woods; Axis, ICICI Bank top picks
Among all the sectors that lost the most in the first half of the calendar year 2020, banks emerged at the top. Among the sectoral losers, banks lost the most, falling 34 percent, followed by realty and metal that lost 31 percent each. A slowing economy and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak have severely affected bank credit growth. In Q4FY20, the Indian banking system witnessed a significant correction amid fears of the emergence of COVID-19 and its impact on business growth and asset quality. With lenders preparing for an unforeseen rise in NPA, provisioning remained elevated impacting the profitability of many players, brokerage firm ICICI Direct pointed out.
Buzzing Stock: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) share price jumped 3 percent a day after the company came out with its sales figures for June that showed an uptick in tractor demand. Mahindra & Mahindra on July 1 reported a 10 percent growth in total tractor sales at 36,544 units in June. The company sold 33,094 tractors in the same month of 2019. Domestic tractor sales grew 12 percent to 35,844 units as compared to 31,879 units in June 2019, Mahindra & Mahindra said in a statement.
Rupee Opens: The local currency opened higher against the US dollar on July 2. The rupee opened at 75.50/ USD as against July 1 close of 75.59/ USD.
Axis Bank to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore: The Board of Axis Bank at its meeting held on July 2 approved the proposal relating to raising of funds not exceeding Rs 15,000 crore through issue of equity shares/depository receipts and/or any other instruments or securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares including through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/ American Depository Receipts (ADRs)/ Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) program, preferential allotment or such other permissible mode or combinations as may be considered appropriate by the Board, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 26th Annual General Meeting of the Bank, in relation to the above fund raising proposal, it said in an exchange filing.
Gold price today: Yellow metal retreat from highs; likely to find support near 48,000
Experts are of the view that both Gold and Silver are likely to trade sideways. Gold could well trade in the range of 48000-48700 levels, while Silver is likely to find support near 49300-48700…
Buzzing Stock: Eveready Industries share price jumped over 3 percent after the company reported three-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 179.57 crore for the financial year 2019-20. Eveready Industries India Ltd on July 1 reported over three-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 179.57 crore for FY2019-20, compared to Rs 47.26 crore in the last fiscal. Net profit surged multi fold to Rs 63.73 crore as against Rs 4.04 crore in Q4 FY19 in the January-March quarter of FY20.