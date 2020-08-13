Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in pre-opening; Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma in focus

Live now
Aug 13, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian markets are likely to open in the green on the back of positive global cues supported by better-than-expected developed markets economic data. However, global news flows and domestic earnings will be key monitorables.
Domestic markets ended marginally lower amid release of soft domestic factory output data and mixed global cues. US markets ended higher tracking strength in technology stocks and the US government’s purchase of an experimental Covid vaccine.
Crude Updates: Crude oil prices eased slightly on Thursday but held most of their gains from the previous session after U.S. government data showed a fall in inventories, supporting the view that fuel demand is returning despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading positive in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 73.60 points or 0.19% at 38443.23, and the Nifty was up 47.40 points or 0.42% at 11355.80.
Eicher Motors, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, GAIL India, Aditya Birla Fashion, APL Apollo Tubes, Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Bijlee, City Union Bank, DB Corp, Endurance Technologies, Engineers India, Godrej Industries, Grasim Industries, Greaves Cotton, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Kirloskar Industries, PFC, Prestige Estates Projects, Sandhar Technologies, Shankara Building Products, Shoppers Stop, Shriram Transport Finance, Trent, TTK Healthcare.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 17 points gain.
Affle (India) announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire 8.0% ownership in Talent Unlimited Online Services Private Limited (Bobble AI), India. The Company also has an option to acquire incremental ownership on attainment of certain key performance targets within the next 3 years.
Affle has secured exclusive global ad monetization rights of tech products of Bobble AI for 5 years. Bobble AI is the Conversation Media Platform offering indigenous social keyboard with 10+ patents filed and significant investments from Xiaomi and SAIF Partners.
