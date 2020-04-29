Live now
Apr 29, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for the Indian indices
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate Indian indices likely to open higher.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Crude Update: Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, trimming some of this week's steep losses after US stockpiles rose less than expected and hopes grew for demand to pick up as some European countries and U.S. cities moved to ease coronavirus lockdowns.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The Sensex closed the day with a gain of 1.17 percent at 32,114.52 and the Nifty settled 1.06 percent higher at 9,380.90.
Asian markets trade with marginal gains:
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate Indian indices likely to open higher. It gained of 47.50 points loss or 0.51 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 9,442 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:39 IST.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.