Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 27, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens near 9,300, Sensex in the green; Mindtree, IndusInd Bank in focus
Indian benchmark indices opened on positive note with Nifty around 9300 level. All the sectoral indices are trading in the green.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Granules gets USFDA approval:
Inox Wind resumes operations:
Gold Updates:
Crude Update:
US mkts gained on Friday:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Granules gets USFDA approval: US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India Limited for Vigabatrin for Oral Solution USP, 500 mg.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on April 27 with Nifty above 9300 level.
At 09:17 IST, the Sensex is up 544.57 points or 1.74% at 31871.79, and the Nifty up 158.05 points or 1.73% at 9312.45. About 749 shares have advanced, 161 shares declined, and 35 shares are unchanged.
Inox Wind resumes operations: After obtaining requisite permission from concerned district administration, the company has now resumed operations at all its three manufacturing Plants located at Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) and Una (Himachal Pradesh).
Hot Stocks | Here's why Lupin and Hero MotoCorp are a buy for the short term
If we observe the daily chart, Nifty is gyrating within the boundaries of a 'rising wedge' pattern and we are approaching the 'apex' point now.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 9200.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 276.36 points or 0.88% at 31603.58, and the Nifty up 106.85 points or 1.17% at 9261.25.
FII Trading Activity:
Aggressive New Long:
Aggressive New Short: