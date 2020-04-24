Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower, Nifty around 9,200; pharma stocks gain

Live now
Apr 24, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Granules India gets approval:
Bharti Infratel gains 4%:
Crude Updates:
US markets end lower:
Asian markets trade lower:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Except power and pharma all other sectoral indices are trading lower:
Granules India gets approval: The US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc (GPI)., a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India Limited for Trospium Chloride Extended-Release Capsules, 60 mg
The Nifty is up 8 percent, while mid-cap and small-cap indices are up 9 percent and 14 percent, respectively, from the last derivatives expiry till date.
Bharti Infratel gains 4%: Share price of Bharti Infratel added 4 percent on April 24 after company posted 7 percent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 650 crore for the quarter ended March 31.
In his video conference with chief ministers on April 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a pitch for 'jaan bhi jahaan bhi' .
Market Opens: Benchmark indices opened lower on April 24 with Nifty below 9200 level dragged by banking and auto names.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 449.34 points or 1.41% at 31413.74, and the Nifty down 122.55 points or 1.32% at 9191.35. About 314 shares have advanced, 447 shares declined, and 30 shares are unchanged.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading weak in the pre-opening session on April 24.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 112.07 points or 0.35% at 31751.01, and the Nifty down 159.30 points or 1.71% at 9154.60.
Currency Update:
FII Trading Activity: