Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower, Nifty around 9,200; pharma stocks gain

Market Opens: Benchmark indices opened lower on April 24 with Nifty below 9200 level dragged by banking and auto names.

At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 449.34 points or 1.41% at 31413.74, and the Nifty down 122.55 points or 1.32% at 9191.35. About 314 shares have advanced, 447 shares declined, and 30 shares are unchanged.