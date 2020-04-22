Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat; RIL surges 8%

Live now
Apr 22, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Reliance Jio-Facebook: Mukesh Ambani's RIL one step closer to zero-debt plan
The Facebook deal is now the centrepiece of the ambitions of India's biggest private company to cut net debt to zero by March 2021
Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat on April 22 on the back of weak global cues.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 3.38 points or 0.01% at 30633.33, and the Nifty down 11.80 points or 0.13% at 8969.65. About 376 shares have advanced, 419 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged.
Reliance Industries, Bharti Infratel, L&T, Shree Cements are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are ONGC, Vedanta and ICICI Bank.
Hot Stocks | Here are three short-term trading ideas
On the technical front, 8,800 levels would act as a major support for Nifty below which we could see further long liquidation which could drag the index towards 8,600 levels in the coming sessions.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading positive in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 483.22 points or 1.58% at 31119.93, and the Nifty up 65.05 points or 0.72% at 9046.50.
Crude Update: Oil prices found some respite on Wednesday as U.S. oil futures rose more than 20% and Brent prices steadied after a two-day price plunge, as markets struggle with a massive crude glut amid the coronavirus outbreak.
