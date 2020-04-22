Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat; RIL surges 8%

Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat on April 22 on the back of weak global cues.

At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 3.38 points or 0.01% at 30633.33, and the Nifty down 11.80 points or 0.13% at 8969.65. About 376 shares have advanced, 419 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Infratel, L&T, Shree Cements are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are ONGC, Vedanta and ICICI Bank.