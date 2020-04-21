Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 9K, Sensex in the red; metal, auto stocks fall

Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on April 21 with Nifty around 9000 level after US crude futures fell in to negative territory.

At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 832.68 points or 2.63% at 30815.32, and the Nifty down 235.75 points or 2.55% at 9026.10. About 326 shares have advanced, 605 shares declined, and 31 shares are unchanged.