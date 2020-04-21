Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 9K, Sensex in the red; metal, auto stocks fall

Live now
Apr 21, 2020 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
L&T bags order: The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its varied business.
EU clears RIL-BP deal: EU Commission cleared the joint venture between Reliance Industries & British Petroleum, reported CNBC-TV18.
All the sectoral indices are trading lower led by the metal, auto and bank:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,400, target at Rs 1,510 and Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 465, target at Rs 490.
Buzzing: Share price of Infosys slipped nearly 4 percent on April 21 after company posted its Q4 numbers.
The company has reported a profit of Rs 4,321 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, a 3.1 percent degrowth compared to December quarter 2019.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on April 21 with Nifty around 9000 level after US crude futures fell in to negative territory.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 832.68 points or 2.63% at 30815.32, and the Nifty down 235.75 points or 2.55% at 9026.10. About 326 shares have advanced, 605 shares declined, and 31 shares are unchanged.
Dollar Updates: The dollar gave up some gains against the currencies of oil producers after US crude futures pared some of their massive losses in Asia, but the historic collapse in energy demand is likely to keep safe-haven assets well supported.