Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 9,300, Sensex in the green; Bharti Infra, ITC top losers

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:

The recent buoyancy in the banking space is certainly positive and that could help the Nifty to test 9450 soon. Surprisingly, other cyclical too are showing resilience. However, a lot depends upon the earnings now and how the coronavirus situation pans out ahead. In the case of decline, the 9000-8700 zone would act as support. We suggest maintaining a positive yet cautious approach and focusing more on stock selection.