Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 9,300, Sensex in the green; Bharti Infra, ITC top losers

Apr 20, 2020 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The recent buoyancy in the banking space is certainly positive and that could help the Nifty to test 9450 soon. Surprisingly, other cyclical too are showing resilience. However, a lot depends upon the earnings now and how the coronavirus situation pans out ahead. In the case of decline, the 9000-8700 zone would act as support. We suggest maintaining a positive yet cautious approach and focusing more on stock selection.
MEP Infra to resume toll collection: MEP Infrastructure Private Limited (`MEPINFRA') a subsidiary of MEP Infrastructure Developers has received the Letter from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (‘MSRDC/Authority’) directing to resume collection of toll with effect from April 20, 2020 at Toll Plazas of Five Mumbai Entry Points viz. Airoli, Mulund-EEH and Mulund-LBS Toll, Vashi and Dahisar Toll Plazas.
Nifty PSU Bank is the outperforming sector, up over 5% led by UCO Bank, J&K Bank and Indian Bank
Buzzing Stock: Share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 2 percent after the bank said its board will deliberate on a fundraising plan later this week, which can possibly help promoter group led by Uday Kotak cut its stake.
Buzzing Stock: Share price of Tata Motors jumped 6 percent even after the company-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a 12.1 percent decline in retail sales at 5,08,659 units for the financial year 2019-20.
Eros International in pact with STX Entertainment: Share price of Eros International jumped 10 percent in morning trade on April 20 after the company announced an all-share merger with Hollywood's STX Entertainment to create an equally-held global entertainment company.
Rupee opens lower: Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 76.45 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 76.40.
India Gold June futures slipped on April 20 tracking muted trend seen in international spot prices.