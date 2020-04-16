Market LIVE Updates: Indices recover, Nifty around 8,900; Vedanta, UPL top gainers

Live now
Apr 16, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Dollar Update:
Wipro dips 6%:
Wall Street ends lower:
Asian markets trade lower:
SGX Nifty:
Dollar Update: A flight to safety bid pushed the dollar higher against its peers on Thursday after dire retail and factory data showed the severity of the collapse in U.S. economic activity caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying UPL with a stop loss of Rs 340, target of Rs 385 and Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,800, target of Rs 2,910.
Buzzing: Wipro share price decliend 6 percent on April 16 after company reported a 5.3 percent sequential fall in its consolidated profit at Rs 2,326.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2020.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened weak on April 16 with Nifty below 8900 level.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 208.73 points or 0.69% at 30171.08, and the Nifty down 60.20 points or 0.67% at 8865.10. About 402 shares have advanced, 318 shares declined, and 37 shares are unchanged.
Hot Stocks | Three stock ideas for the short-term
On April 15, Nifty opened gap up and sustained above 9,200 in the first half of the day but gave up its entire gain, closing below 9,000.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 178.98 points or 0.59% at 30200.83, and the Nifty down 100.35 points or 1.12% at 8824.95.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:
We reiterate our cautious view on Indian markets and suggest not to go overboard during this recovery move. Domestic factors viz. sharp surge in the coronavirus cases and extension of the lockdown will continue to weigh on the investors’ sentiment ahead. The earnings season begins today however we believe that more than the earnings announcement, the outlook given by the management would hold significant importance for the participants
Currency Update: