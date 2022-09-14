Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals gap down start; Asia Pacific markets drop 2% Wall Street selloff

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 329 points on Wednesday
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Local share indices are likely to see a negative opening on Wednesday on the back of a sea of red across the global equity markets, after US August inflation data came above estimates. With stronger inflation, the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance could continue in this month's policy meeting, leading to worries of a growth slowdown in key economies. Besides, the US 2-year/10-year yield curve remained inverted at around 33 basis points, which is again a key recession warning.
Nomura on IT stocks:
-More evidence of revenue slowdown ahead
-Slowing revenue & high inflation to dampen IT tech budgets
-Cross-currency to limit currency-led margin gains in the near term
-Retain ‘cautious’ view on the sector
-Infosys and Tech Mahindra are preferred ‘Buys’ in large caps
-Reduce ideas: TCS in large cap and L&T Infotech in mid cap
-Overweight call, Target at Rs 675 per share
-Loan growth momentum remains strong
-Asset quality remains benign
-Expect margin improvement to resume from Q2FY23
Jefferies on Adani Ports:
-Buy rating, Target raised to Rs 1,100 from Rs 850 per share
-Company aims to leverage its strong balancesheet to benefit from gradual volume recovery
-Raise FY23-25 volume estimates by 3-7 percent and EPS by 5-11 percent
-Medium-term double-digit growth should continue
U.S. 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields shoot higher:
USTreasury rocketed higher after a hot inflation reading. The 2-year Treasury yield surged above 3.79 percent, highest since 2007. Yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note surged 6 basis points, trading at 3.42 percent.
Fund Flow on September 13
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Indian equities worth Rs 1,956.98 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,268.43 crore, as per data available on the NSE.
OPEC sees pre-pandemic oil demand in 2023
OPEC has stuck to its forecasts for robust global oil demand growth in 2022 and 2023.Demand growth seen at 3.1 mln bpd in 2022, 2.7 mln bpd in 2023, according to OPEC.Forecasts suggest demand will top pre-pandemic level in 2023.
Oil prices inch higher as OPEC sticks to demand forecast
Oil prices were slightly higher in early trade on Wednesday as OPEC stuck to forecasts for robust global fuel demand growth. Brent crude futures rose 3 cents to $93.20 a barrel by 0116 GMT, after settling 0.9 percentlower on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $87.41 a barrel, up 10 cents, or 0.1 percent.
Markets have priced in 75 bps rate hike by FOMC next week
Financial markets have fully priced in an interest rate hike of at least 75 basis points at the conclusion of the FOMC's policy meeting next week, with a 32 percentprobability of a super-sized, full-percentage-point increase to the Fed funds target rate, according to CME's FedWatch tool.
U.S. inflation soars
The Consumer Price Index gained 0.1 percentlast month versus expectations for a 0.1 percentdecline and after being unchanged in July, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.
Food prices rose 0.8 percent, with the cost of food consumed at home increasing 0.7 percent. Food prices surged 11.4 percent over the last year, the largest 12-month increase since May 1979.
Asia-Pacific markets tumble on Wednesday morning; Nikkei, Hang Seng, Kospi down 2 percent
Asian shares tumbled, the dollar held firm and the U.S. yield curve was deeply inverted on Wednesday, after a red-hot inflation report in the U.S.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.3 percent in early Asia trade on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.7 percent.
Wall Street posts biggest loss in two years following CPI data
Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,276.37 points, or 3.94 percent, to 31,104.97, the S&P 500 lost 177.72 points, or 4.32 percent, to 3,932.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 632.84 points, or 5.16 percent, to 11,633.57. This reaction came in after U.S. consumer price index increased 0.1 percentfrom July.
Markets closed at 5-month high on Tuesday
Sensex ended the day 451.03 points higher at 60,566.16. Nifty gained 130.50 points to close above 18,000. About 1776 shares advanced, 1600 shares declined, and 101 shares were unchanged. Both indices ended at five-month highs.
Among sectors, metals were the biggest gainers with Vedanta surging 3 percent while Jindal Steel and Hindalco adding over a percent each. FMCG stocks also led the rally with Britannia and Tata Consumer Products surging 2.5 percent, among the top Nifty gainers. Reversing Monday's rally, IT stocks ended the day lower as TCS, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra ended the day in red.