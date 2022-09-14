 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals gap down start; Asia Pacific markets drop 2% Wall Street selloff

Moneycontrol News
Sep 14, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 329 points on Wednesday

September 14, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Local share indices are likely to see a negative opening on Wednesday on the back of a sea of red across the global equity markets, after US August inflation data came above estimates. With stronger inflation, the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance could continue in this month's policy meeting, leading to worries of a growth slowdown in key economies. Besides, the US 2-year/10-year yield curve remained inverted at around 33 basis points, which is again a key recession warning.

September 14, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

Nomura on IT stocks

:

-More evidence of revenue slowdown ahead
-Slowing revenue & high inflation to dampen IT tech budgets
-Cross-currency to limit currency-led margin gains in the near term
-Retain ‘cautious’ view on the sector
-Infosys and Tech Mahindra are preferred ‘Buys’ in large caps
-Reduce ideas: TCS in large cap and L&T Infotech in mid cap

September 14, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

Morgan Stanley on SBI:

-Overweight call, Target at Rs 675 per share
-Loan growth momentum remains strong
-Asset quality remains benign
-Expect margin improvement to resume from Q2FY23

September 14, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

Jefferies on Adani Ports

:

-Buy rating, Target raised to Rs 1,100 from Rs 850 per share
-Company aims to leverage its strong balancesheet to benefit from gradual volume recovery
-Raise FY23-25 volume estimates by 3-7 percent and EPS by 5-11 percent
-Medium-term double-digit growth should continue

September 14, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

U.S. 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields shoot higher

:

USTreasury rocketed higher after a hot inflation reading. The 2-year Treasury yield surged above 3.79 percent, highest since 2007. Yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note surged 6 basis points, trading at 3.42 percent.

September 14, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST

Fund Flow on September 13

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Indian equities worth Rs 1,956.98 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,268.43 crore, as per data available on the NSE.

September 14, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

OPEC sees pre-pandemic oil demand in 2023

OPEC has stuck to its forecasts for robust global oil demand growth in 2022 and 2023.Demand growth seen at 3.1 mln bpd in 2022, 2.7 mln bpd in 2023, according to OPEC.Forecasts suggest demand will top pre-pandemic level in 2023.

September 14, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

Oil prices inch higher as OPEC sticks to demand forecast

Oil prices were slightly higher in early trade on Wednesday as OPEC stuck to forecasts for robust global fuel demand growth. Brent crude futures rose 3 cents to $93.20 a barrel by 0116 GMT, after settling 0.9 percentlower on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $87.41 a barrel, up 10 cents, or 0.1 percent.

September 14, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST

Markets have priced in 75 bps rate hike by FOMC next week

Financial markets have fully priced in an interest rate hike of at least 75 basis points at the conclusion of the FOMC's policy meeting next week, with a 32 percentprobability of a super-sized, full-percentage-point increase to the Fed funds target rate, according to CME's FedWatch tool.