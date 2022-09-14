Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals gap down start; Asia Pacific markets drop 2% Wall Street selloff

September 14, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST

U.S. inflation soars

The Consumer Price Index gained 0.1 percentlast month versus expectations for a 0.1 percentdecline and after being unchanged in July, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.

Food prices rose 0.8 percent, with the cost of food consumed at home increasing 0.7 percent. Food prices surged 11.4 percent over the last year, the largest 12-month increase since May 1979.