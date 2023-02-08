 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive open ahead of RBI MPC meet outcome, Asian markets mixed

Moneycontrol News
Feb 08, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

Market Live Updates: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India on the back of a rally in Wall Street and mixed trading in Asian peers

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex
first published: Feb 8, 2023 07:41 am