Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices; Asian markets rise, oil gains

Market Live Updates: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 60 points while US indices end in the red
Sebi proposes norm to prevent brokers from retaining clients' funds at end of trading day
To curb possible misuse of investors' money by brokers, Sebi has proposed to stop trading members and clearing members from retaining any part of client funds at the end of the day and move the entire funds to the clearing corporation on the same day.
At present, when an investor places funds with a broker a portion of such money is retained by the broker, and a part by the clearing member, before passing the remaining amount to the clearing corporation.
In its consultation paper, the regulator has proposed mandating daily upstreaming of all investor funds from stockbrokers and clearing members (CMs) to Clearing Corporations (CCs). Investor funds in surplus of exchange margin requirements may in turn be placed by CCs in very low-risk and liquid overnight money market instruments. Read More
Tata Steel shows a surprise dive into the red with Rs 2,224-cr loss in Q3
The company's net profit was expected to tank 88 percent YoY and 24.3 percent QoQ to Rs 1,146 crore in the quarter under review, according to a poll of brokerage firms conducted by Moneycontrol.... Read More
Oil rises 1% in choppy trade on China demand hopes
Oil prices edged higher in choppy trading on Monday as markets weighed a return in demand from China against supply concerns and fears of slower growth in major economies curbing consumption.Brent futures for April delivery rose $1.05, or 1.3 percent, to $80.99 a barrel, after trading between $79.10 and $81.25. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained 72 cents, or 1 percent, to $74.11 per barrel, after hitting a high of $74.41 and a low of $72.25.
Asia-Pacific markets rise ahead of Australia’s rate decision
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Tuesday, as investors await Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate decision. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.15%, erasing earlier losses. The Australian dollar strengthened slightly to last trade at 0.6891 against the U.S. dollar. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.04%, led by healthcare and technology stocks
Yellen shrugs off recession fears, citing US unemployment at 53-year low
Yellen said inflation remained too high, but it had been falling for the past six months and could decline significantly given measures adopted by the Biden administration... Read More
Wall Street ends down as investors await Fed's next steps
US stocks ended lower on Monday as investors shifted gears after considering the possibility that the Federal Reserve may take longer to start cutting interest rates.
Traders are keeping a close eye on speeches by Fed officials this week, including Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, for any change in the central bank's rhetoric after data last week showedservices activity was strongin January as well asstrong job growth.
"We got that blowout jobs report, and people have had to reassess what the outlook for the Fed and the economy is. Tomorrow it will be interesting to see if Powell continues his transformation from hawk to dove," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. Read More