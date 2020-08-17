172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|market-live-updates-sgx-nifty-indices-a-gap-up-opening-for-indian-indices-5713541.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Aug 17, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap up opening for Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap up opening for the index in India with a 105 points gain.

  • August 17, 2020 07:57 AM IST

    Oil updates: Oil prices climbed higher on Monday, lifted by China’s plans to ship in large volumes of U.S. crude in August and September, outweighing concerns over a slowdown in demand recovery after the coronavirus pandemic and an uptick in supplies. Brent crude rose 21 cents, or 0.5%, to $45.01 a barrel by 0023 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 27 cents, or 0.6%, to $42.28 a barrel.

  • August 17, 2020 07:56 AM IST

    Asian Markets: Asian shares dozed near recent highs in quiet trade on Monday as investors waited to see if the recent sell-off in longer-dated U.S. Treasuries would extend, and maybe take some pressure off the beleaguered dollar. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.02% lower at 562, but still eyeing the January top of 574.52. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.4% after touching a six-month peak on Friday.

  • August 17, 2020 07:55 AM IST

    US Markets: The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Friday despite coming close again to its record closing high, as data on the U.S. economy added to uncertainty over the recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.3 points, or 0.12%, to 27,931.02, the S&P 500 lost 0.58 points, or 0.02%, to 3,372.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.20 points, or 0.21%, to 11,019.30.

  • August 17, 2020 07:42 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap up opening for the index in India with a 105 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,283 on the Singaporean Exchange

  • August 17, 2020 07:42 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

