Market Live Updates: Sensex jumps 500 points at pre-opening, Nifty above 16,600; LIC, Sun Pharma, ONGC in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 530.43 points or 0.97% at 55415.09, and the Nifty jumped 252.30 points or 1.54% at 16604.80.
Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities
Gold prices traded firm on Monday with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading near $1859 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices extended gains following weaker dollar and subdued US bond yields. The dollar index was trading 0.15% down near 101.54 while 10 year US Treasury yields fell by 0.21% to 2.74% in the morning trade. The US markets will be closed on Monday on Memorial Day holiday.
We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1840 and resistance at $1870 per ounce. MCX Gold June support lies at Rs. 50600 and resistance at Rs. 51300 per 10 gram.
SEBI tweaks SOP in case of defaults by trading, clearing members
Capital markets regulator SEBI on Friday tweaked the standard operating procedure specifying steps to be taken by stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories for dealing with possible defaults by trading or clearing members.
The measures are aimed at protecting the interest of non-defaulting clients of trading members (TMs) or clearing members (CMs) in the likely event of default. The regulator, in consultation with the Market Infrastructure Institutions, has decided to modify the framework in order to provide equitable distribution of funds amongst investors, according to a circular.
US economy kicks off second quarter on strong note; rise in inflation slowing
US consumer spending rose more than expected in April as households boosted purchases of goods and services, and the increase in inflation slowed, which could underpin economic growth in the second quarter amid rising fears of a recession.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased 0.9% last month. Data for March was revised higher to show outlays racing 1.4% instead of 1.1% as previously reported. The strength in spending is despite consumer sentiment being at its lowest level since 2011.
Results today
Life Insurance Corporation of India, Jubilant Foodworks, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Campus Activewear, IRCTC, Coffe Day Enterprises, LT Foods (Daawat), Dilip Buildcon, DCM Shriram Industries, Delhivery, Dhampur Sugar, Dhani Services, Dish TV, Dixon Technologies, Dredging Corporation of India, Eureka Forbes, Jindal Steel & Power, Lux Industries, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mawana Sugar, Mcleod Russel, Medplus Health, Natco Pharma, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Radico Khaitan, SpiceJet, Stove Kraft, and Wockhardt will be in focus ahead of March quarter earnings.
Stocks to Watch
Adani Enterprises: Adani Defence Systems and Technologies - a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises - has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 50 percent stake in General Aeronautics on May 27. Adani Defence Systems and Technologies shall leverage its military drone and artificial intelligence capabilities and work with General Aeronautics for providing solutions for the agriculture sector. General Aeronautics is an agri platform solution provider, based out of Bengaluru, and incorporated in 2016. It provides robotic drones and drone based solutions for crop protection services, crop health, precision-farming and yield monitoring using artificial intelligence and analytics for the agricultural sector.
FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa): FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa) net profit declined 33 percent year on year to Rs 413 crore for March quarter due to a steep rise in marketing and other operating expenses. Revenue rose 55 percent to Rs 3,774 crore.
Sun TV Network: Sun TV consolidated net profit fell 16 percent year on year to Rs 410 crore for March quarter due to higher operating and other expenses. Revenue inched higher by seven percent to Rs 857 crore.
United Spirits: United Spirits consolidated net profit declined 12 percent to Rs 178.6 crore for March quarter due to higher raw material and marketing expenses. Revenue showed a marginal growth of 1.2 percent to Rs 7,767 crore.
HUDCO: HUDCO consolidated net profit jumped 42 percent year on year to Rs 746.85 crore for the March quarter aided by lower finance costs and impairment credit. Revenue for the housing development company remained saw a marginal decline of 1.8 percent to Rs 1,727 crore. The company declared a final dividend of Rs 2.75 per share at 27.5 percent for the financial year ended March.
Oil prices: Oil prices rose to two-month highs on Monday as traders waited to see if the European Union would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil ahead of a meeting on a sixth package of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
Brent crude futures gained 46 cents, or 0.4%, to $119.89 a barrel at 0111 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 60 cents, or 0.5%, to $115.67 a barrel, extending solid gains from last week.
Asian Markets Updates
US Markets: Wall Street closed sharply higher on Friday as signs of peaking inflation and consumer resiliency sent investors into the long holiday weekend with growing optimism that the Federal Reserve will be able to tighten monetary policy without tipping the economy into recession. All three major U.S. stock indexes brought a decisive end to their longest weekly losing streaks in decades.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 575.77 points, or 1.76%, to 33,212.96, the S&P 500 gained 100.4 points, or 2.47%, to 4,158.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 390.48 points, or 3.33%, to 12,131.13.