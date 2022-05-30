Market Live Updates: Sensex jumps 500 points at pre-opening, Nifty above 16,600; LIC, Sun Pharma, ONGC in focus

May 30, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

Stocks to Watch:

Adani Enterprises: Adani Defence Systems and Technologies - a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises - has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 50 percent stake in General Aeronautics on May 27. Adani Defence Systems and Technologies shall leverage its military drone and artificial intelligence capabilities and work with General Aeronautics for providing solutions for the agriculture sector. General Aeronautics is an agri platform solution provider, based out of Bengaluru, and incorporated in 2016. It provides robotic drones and drone based solutions for crop protection services, crop health, precision-farming and yield monitoring using artificial intelligence and analytics for the agricultural sector.

FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa): FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa) net profit declined 33 percent year on year to Rs 413 crore for March quarter due to a steep rise in marketing and other operating expenses. Revenue rose 55 percent to Rs 3,774 crore.

Sun TV Network: Sun TV consolidated net profit fell 16 percent year on year to Rs 410 crore for March quarter due to higher operating and other expenses. Revenue inched higher by seven percent to Rs 857 crore.

United Spirits: United Spirits consolidated net profit declined 12 percent to Rs 178.6 crore for March quarter due to higher raw material and marketing expenses. Revenue showed a marginal growth of 1.2 percent to Rs 7,767 crore.

HUDCO: HUDCO consolidated net profit jumped 42 percent year on year to Rs 746.85 crore for the March quarter aided by lower finance costs and impairment credit. Revenue for the housing development company remained saw a marginal decline of 1.8 percent to Rs 1,727 crore. The company declared a final dividend of Rs 2.75 per share at 27.5 percent for the financial year ended March.