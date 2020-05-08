Live now
May 08, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 9,300, Sensex in the green; RIL in focus
Benchmark indices opened on strong note with Nifty above 9300 level. All the sectoral indices are trading in the green.
Biocon gets EIR:
Sterlite Tech to consider fund raising:
Moody's on India:
RIL gains 2%:
Tata Motors withdraws NCD issue:
Crude Updates:
Wall Street ends higher:
SGX Nifty:
Biocon gets EIR: Biocon has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Pre-Approval and GMP inspection of its Small Molecules API Manufacturing Facility at Biocon Park SEZ, Bommansandra, Bengaluru, conducted between January 20 and January 24, 2020.
Sterlite Tech to consider fund raising: A meeting of board of directors of Sterlite Technologies will be held on May 12, 2020 to consider approval of raising of funds by issue of equity shares or any other securities convertible into equity shares.
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 734, target at Rs 778 and Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,484, target at Rs 1,550.
According to Moody's the India rating negative outlook indicating the upgrade unlikely in the near term. The downgrade of India's rating would occur if fiscal metrics weaken materially.
The India's growth slowdown reduced prospects for durable fiscal consolidation, it added.
Buzzing: Reliance Industries (RIL) share price rose more than 2 percent on May 8 after a US-based private equity fund said it is going to pick a stake in the company's digital unit.
Vista Equity Partners' 2.32 percent stake purchase is the third major investment received by Jio Platforms in less than three weeks, after deals with Facebook and Silver Lake Partners.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on May 8 with Nifty above 9400 level and Sensex reclaimed the 32000 mark.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex is up 521.55 points or 1.66% at 31964.93, and the Nifty up 152.60 points or 1.66% at 9351.65. About 583 shares have advanced, 109 shares declined, and 22 shares are unchanged.
RIL, Hindalco, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Fiannce and HUL are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Gillette India and Cyient.
Nifty is trading in a short-term range of 9,380 to 8,900 and considering the time cycle, we could see major moves in the coming days if Nifty trades on either side of the above-mentioned levels.