Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 9,100, Sensex jumps 200 pts amid volatility; Bank Nifty up 2%

May 27, 2020 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nifty Bank index rose over 2 percent supported by the Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank:
Morgan Stanley on Titan: Research house remained underweight on the stock. Even as 43% of stores have reopened, sales remain below normal, while given the macro & business headwinds, the demand revival will take time, reported CNBC-TV18.
Rupee trades higher: Indian rupee trading marginally higher at 75.60 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.
Shares of most fertiliser stocks traded with strong gains in morning trade on May 27. Stocks such as Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals, Rama Phosphates, Zuari Industries, Coromandel International and Basant Agro Tech (India) jumped up to 5 percent.
Investors should ideally place small amounts in different sectors to take advantage of the multiplier effect which the economic package could have over a period of time.
Ajay Bodke, CEO & Chief Portfolio Manager ( PMS) at Prabhudas Lilladher: Certain media reports are mentioning about a likely announcement by the US government with a broad bi-partisan support in the US Congress revoking Hong Kong's special trade status before the weekend
Markets will be torn between two contrasting sentiments. Opening up of the economy trade versus global trade wars disrupting economic growth & heightened risk aversion trade. Former would make investors look at increasing positions in consumer discretionary, global cyclicals, financials, etc while the latter will goad them to shun these sectors and buy defensives like technology, healthcare, utilities, etc.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading with marginal gains in the volatile trade.
At 10:30 IST, the Sensex was up 93.25 points or 0.30% at 30702.55, and the Nifty was up 32.80 points or 0.36% at 9061.85. About 777 shares have advanced, 836 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.
Experts are of the view that investors can use dips to buy into yellow metal for a near-term target of Rs 46,550 per 10 gm. Strong support based on technical parameters is placed at Rs 46,200 per 10…
Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened flat at 75.67 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 75.66.