Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 9,100, Sensex jumps 200 pts amid volatility; Bank Nifty up 2%

Ajay Bodke, CEO & Chief Portfolio Manager ( PMS) at Prabhudas Lilladher: Certain media reports are mentioning about a likely announcement by the US government with a broad bi-partisan support in the US Congress revoking Hong Kong's special trade status before the weekend

Markets will be torn between two contrasting sentiments. Opening up of the economy trade versus global trade wars disrupting economic growth & heightened risk aversion trade. Former would make investors look at increasing positions in consumer discretionary, global cyclicals, financials, etc while the latter will goad them to shun these sectors and buy defensives like technology, healthcare, utilities, etc.