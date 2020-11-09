172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|market-live-updates-sgx-nifty-indicates-gap-up-opening-for-the-indian-indices-2-6089211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Nov 09, 2020 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open at record high; ITC in focus

Indices are trading higher with Nifty around 12400 in the pre-opening session. Asian markets trade higher after Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump in the US presidential elections.

  • November 09, 2020 09:07 AM IST

    Sebi introduces Flexi-Cap Fund category for MFs:

    Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on November 6 introduced Flexi- Cap Fund category, providing relief to mutual funds after issuing new rules for Multi-Cap funds in September.

  • November 09, 2020 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 12400.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 238.62 points or 0.57% at 42131.68, and the Nifty was up 123.50 points or 1.01% at 12387.

  • November 09, 2020 08:51 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

  • November 09, 2020 08:50 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

  • November 09, 2020 08:45 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    The rupee traded positively and Call writers near 74.50 strike continued to dominate at higher levels. We feel the US$INR pair should find resistance around these levels.
     
    The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 74.27 in the last session. The open interest increased 4.1% for the November series contract.

  • November 09, 2020 08:18 AM IST

    Dollar Updates: The dollar hit a 10-week low on Monday as investors heralded Joe Biden’s election as U.S. president by buying trade-exposed currencies on expectations that a calmer White House could boost world commerce and that monetary policy will remain easy.

  • November 09, 2020 08:10 AM IST

    Results Today:

    IndiaMART InterMESH, Oil India, ADF Foods, Bayer Cropscience, Delta Corp, Dredging Corporation of India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Honeywell Automation, JK Cement, NOCIL, Parag Milk Foods, PC Jeweller, PSP Projects, PTC India, Shankara Building Products, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, SREI Infrastructure Finance, Triveni Engineering, Venky's India, VIP Industries and Zuari Agro Chemicals are among 253 companies to declare their quarterly earnings on November 9.

  • November 09, 2020 08:04 AM IST

    Joe Biden becomes the 46th US President

    Democratic candidate Joseph Biden won the 2020 United States presidential election after the state of Pennsylvania was called in his favour. He becomes the oldest person to be elected President. Along with his, his running mate Kamala Harris will become the first female, Black and Indian-origin vice-president of the United States.

    Biden and Kamala will be sworn in to their new offices on January 20, 2021, taking over from incumbent Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

