Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates gap-up opening for Indian indices

Moneycontrol News
Sep 13, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 110 points on Tuesday

September 13, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST

Stocks to Watch Today | TCS, HDFC Life Insurance, Muthoot Capital and others in news today

Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.
September 13, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

CLSA on M&M

-Buy rating, Target raised to Rs 1,567 per share
-XUV400 launched to take on rival Nexon EV
-More electric SUVs to follow based on the company’s Inglo platform
-Higher volume forecast leads to a 3-5% increase in earnings estimates

September 13, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

Credit Suisse on Diagnostic Companies



-Industry at the cusp of a perfect storm
-Initiate Underperform call on Dr LalPathlabs, target at Rs 1,400 per share
-Resume Underperform rating on Metropolis, target at Rs 1,165 per share
-Industry has high ROCE currently and low entry barriers on limited cap requirement
-Expect ROCE to settle down to 20-25 percent by FY27, implying margin of 20 percent
-Expect margin to steadily contract by a further 300-400 bps by FY27

September 13, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

Macquarie on Tata Motors

-Outperform rating, Target at Rs 503 per share
-Tiago EV is an attractive opportunity in the entry-level segment
-Margin may move higher with easing commodity prices and operating leverage
-Healthy order book for JLR bodes well for earnings

September 13, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

JPMorgan

on Titan

-Overweight rating, Target at Rs 2,800 per share
-Caratlane is a 'Diamond' in the making
-Caratlane has pivoted more towards an omni-channel model
-Currently ascribe Rs 120 per share value for CL in the target price

September 13, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

Retail inflation rises back to 7% in August

India's headline retail inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), returned to 7 percent territory in August from a five-month low of 6.71 percent in July, according to data released on September 12. Investors will be closely tracking if the spike in inflation number affects market sentiment today.

Rahul Bajoria, MD & Chief India Economist, Barclays said, “CPIinflationcame in higher than our forecast in August, as a seasonal rise in food prices was greater than our estimate. September CPI is tracking around 7.1 percent YoY, and we now we expect the RBI to front load its hiking with a 50 bps rate rise at the next MPC (30 September), likely being the terminal hike in the cycle.”

“Ifinflationremains sticky, we believe the RBI can continue hiking in December, although we now expect no action in December, as things stand,” he added.

September 13, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

Crude oil update

Oil prices edged up early on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session as investors are worried about tight supply ahead of the winter heating season in the Northern Hemisphere. Brent crude rose 5 cents to $94.05 a barrel by 0006 GMT, while WTI crude rose 7 cents to $87.85 a barrel.

September 13, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

Fund flow on September 12

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,049.65 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 890.51 crore, as per data available on the NSE.