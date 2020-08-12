Closing Bell: Nifty breaks 6-day winning streak, Sensex flat; pharma drags

Live now
Aug 12, 2020
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services:
Indian benchmark indices closed out a volatile day, flat, with a negative bias. Global cues added to the uncertainty with doubts emerging about the expected US stimulus measures and continuing US-China tensions. Profit booking continued in the Pharma sector. Markets are reacting uncertainly to global cues and this uncertainty is expected to continue. Downside looks limited but investors are advised to remain cautious, considering the valuations of some of the stocks.
Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Nifty index opened negative in line with weak global cues and drifted towards 11250 zones in the initial hour of the session. However buying was witnessed at lower levels but it traded in between 11250 to 11330 zones for most part of the session. It negated the formation of higher lows after six trading sessions but formed a small bodied candle on daily scale. Overall trend is positive to range bound with buy on dips strategy while hurdles are intact at higher zones. Now, it has to continue to hold above 11200 zones to witness an up move towards 11400 then 11500 and higher zones while on the downside support exists at 11200 then 11150 zones.
Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities:
After the formation of doji type pattern in the previous couple of sessions, Nifty slipped into weakness in the early part of Wednesday's session, but shifted in to a sustainable upside recovery for the better part and closed the day with upside recovery note.
Present range bound action of the last 3-4 sessions could mean that there is a possibility of one more upside breakout attempt at 11375-11400 levels in the short term, before witnessing any reversal pattern at the highs. The broad market indices and banking sectors are continues to outperform in the market.
The long term charts of Nifty like weekly and monthly shows presence of strong overhead resistance around 11400-11500 as per the concept of change in polarity. Hence, any upside breakout attempt above 11400 needs to be careful with regards to an important trend reversal.
The short term uptrend status remains intact, still there is no evidence of reversal pattern at the highs. Positional longs needs to be protected with stoploss of 11125. On the upside the area of 11400-11500 could act as a key overhead resistance in the near term.
Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities:
Indian equity benchmark indices ended little changed on August 12 ahead of the weekly F&O expiry on Thursday. The Nifty ended 0.12% or 14.1 points lower at 11,308. Markets witnessed 6th consecutive day of below 1% move in indices.
Nifty after opening gap down showed a labored rise during the day but failed to close in the positive. It will watch for positive cues from other markets to enable it to register a new recent high above 11374.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:
Markets opened on in negative note amidst weak global cues however gradually recovery led by healthy buying interest in banking stocks helped the index to end on a flat note.
The encouraging response to the fundraising by the lending firms has boosted the investors’ sentiment towards the banking stocks, which in turn helping the benchmark to sustain at the higher levels while other sectors are taking a breather after a substantial rally. Since we’re largely mirroring the global markets, further developments on the stimulus package announcement and US-China trade tension would be actively tracked by the participants for cues. Traders should maintain their focus on the selection of stocks as we’re still seeing enough opportunities across the board.
Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities
Markets have been consolidating since the past few weeks. Nifty has been trading in the range of 11000-11400 since the past few weeks. Open interest concentration for the current series is seen at 11000 put and 11500 call options. The short term trend remains positive with support seen at 10900 and resistance at 11500-11600 levels.
We suggest buying on meaningful corrections since the long term trend remains positive. Banking and infra stocks have shown early signs of momentum build up while IT and metals are expected to witness some profit booking. Action is also seen in select midcap stocks.
Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:
Markets continued in a range but managed to keep above 11250. We are in a market where dips can be bought into - the target for the Nifty should be 11500. A support or stop loss can be placed below 11100.
Market close: Benchmark indices ended with marginal loss on August 12 on the back of selling seen in the metal, pharma and FMCG stocks.
At close, the Sensex was down 37.38 points or 0.10% at 38369.63, and the Nifty was down 14.10 points or 0.12% at 11308.40. About 1487 shares have advanced, 1207 shares declined, and 140 shares are unchanged.
HCL Technologies, SBI, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cipla, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy’s Labs and BPCL.
Mixed trend seen on the sectoral front with metal, pharma and FMCG indices ended lower, while buying witnessed in the auto and PSU bank stocks.