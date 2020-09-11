Market Live Updates: Indices trade flat with Nifty around 11,450; Titan, Bharti Infratel top gainers

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 11, 2020 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Hindustan Copper share price jumps 6%:
Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking: We believe that a bumper Kharif season along with pent up demand and record procurement of food grain by the Government bodes well for the rural economy and allied sectors like Agrochemicals, two wheelers and tractors. In the two wheeler space, Hero MotoCorp is our top pick with a target price of Rs 3,422 as we expect greater demand for entry level two wheelers driven by increased preference for personal transportation in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis. In the tractor segment we have a buy rating on Swaraj Engines with a target of Rs 1,892 as we expect demand to remain robust given rising disposable rural income.
Buzzing Stock: Hindustan Copper share price jumped over 6 percent after the company reported consolidated net profit at Rs 29.69 crore which jumped 40.11 percent, as compared to Q1FY20, when it reported Rs 21.19 crore. The net profit margin in Q1FY21 came in at 6.88 percent. The net profit margin for Q1FY20 was 6.97 percent.
Market opens: Sensex is down 82.88 points or 0.21 percent at 38757.44, and the Nifty shed 15.50 points or 0.14 percent at 11433.80. Bharti Infratel, HDFC Life and Titan Company are the top gainers while Amber Enterprises, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank are the most active stocks.
Among the sectors, the midcap and smallcap indices are trading in the green while the IT index is trading on a weak note.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 566, target at Rs 590 and HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 593, target at Rs 620.
ICICIdirect on market outlook: Indian markets are likely to open with a flat to negative bias on the back of weak global cues amid ongoing Coronavirus spread and US-China tensions. However, global news flows and sector specific developments will be key monitorables.
Domestic markets ended sharply higher tracking hopes of greater lending momentum post the moratorium period and positive global cues. US markets ended significantly lower amid fresh hurdles in passing a new COVID-19 relief package and worse than expected unemployment data.
Indian ADRs ended in the red on September 10
Stocks in the news | Hindustan Aeronautics, Zee Learn, Hindustan Copper, Bank of Baroda, Welspun Corp
Vaibhav Global, National Fertilizers, SRG Housing Finance, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Max India, Kellton Tech Solutions, ITI, Dalmia Bharat, Zee Media, Goa Carbon, Garden Reach Shipbuilders,…
India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff
India and China have agreed on five points to guide their approach to resolve the prolonged border face-off on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The five-point plan included abiding by all existing agreements and protocol on management of the frontier, maintaining peace and tranquility and avoiding any action that could escalate matters.
"The two foreign ministers agreed that the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side. They agreed, therefore, that the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions," The Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) said.
Stocks which witnessed aggressive new long positions