Market Live Updates: Indices trade flat with Nifty around 11,450; Titan, Bharti Infratel top gainers

Market opens: Sensex is down 82.88 points or 0.21 percent at 38757.44, and the Nifty shed 15.50 points or 0.14 percent at 11433.80. Bharti Infratel, HDFC Life and Titan Company are the top gainers while Amber Enterprises, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank are the most active stocks.

Among the sectors, the midcap and smallcap indices are trading in the green while the IT index is trading on a weak note.