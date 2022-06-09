 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market Live Updates: Indices off day's high, Sensex trade flat, Nifty around 16,350, Metals, Banks, Realty lose

Jun 09, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Benchmarks and broader indices turn positive

June 09, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

June 09, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

Market at 12.00 Noon


Indices trade flat with marginal losses, Sensex trading lower by around 30 points, Nifty around 16,350
The Sensex was trading lower by 31.2 points or 0.06% at 54,861 and the Nifty was down by 10 points or 0.06% at 16,346.6. About 1514 shares have advanced, 1607 shares declined, and 132 shares are unchanged.

June 09, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

Weakness in USD & strength in Euro can help Indian Rupee to remain stable, Upasana Chachra, Morgan Stanley


Weakness in USD & strength in Euro can help Indian Rupee to remain stable. Expect 50 bps rate hike in August policy meet and 25 bps thereafter, said Upasana Chachra, Chief India Economist, Morgan Stanley. The global investment bank has lowered GDP growth expectations to 7.6 percent in FY23 and expect crude at $130/barrel in Q3FY23 and $118/barrel for FY23. The PLI scheme related benefits are expected to start adding to GDP in H2FY23 while the current accound deficit is expected to widen to 3.3 percent of GDP.

June 09, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

Outstanding Credit Cards grow by ~21% YoY in Apr’22, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.


According to the Digital Payments tracker report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL), the total number of outstanding Credit Cards in the system grew 20.7 percent on year to 75.2 million in Apr’22, which was the highest in the past 25 months. Among major players, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a strong YoY growth of 48.5 percent, followed by Axis Bank which regostered a growth of 28.6 percent on year. RBL and IndusInd Bank grew by 24.9 and 24.2 percent respectively. Foreign players like American Exptress and Citibank witnessed a year on year decline of 11 and 3 percent respectively. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank witnessed a strong performance, resulting in a 98 bps and 58 bps YoY increase in market share to 17.8 percent and 12 percent in Feb’22. HDFC Bank continues to be the largest player with a market share of 22.7 percent though its market share declined by 196 bps YoY.

June 09, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST

Coal India floats e-tender for import of coal


In a first ever, Coal India Limited (CIL) on Wednesday floated an international competitive bidding e-tender, seeking bids for import of 2.416 million tonnes (MTs) of coal. The coal being sourced on behalf of the state generating companies (gencos) and independent power plants 0PPs) is based on the indents received from them. It is for July-September period of the current fiscal year.

June 09, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST

June 09, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Market at 11.00 AM


Indices trade positive at days high, Sensex trading higher by around 50 points, Nifty above 16,350
The Sensex was trading higher by 103.7 points or 0.19% at 54,996.2 and the Nifty was higher by 33.5 points or 0.2% at 16,389.75. About 1679 shares have advanced, 1342 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged.

June 09, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Reliance to cross Rs 3,000 once markets stabilize, Gautam Shah, Goldilocks Premium


Gautam Shah, Founder and Chief Strategist of research firm, Goldilocks Premium expect Reliance to go beyond Rs 3,000 once the stability comes back to Indian markets. He expects Nifty to hold firm around 16,000 levels in the medium term and is of the opinion that the banking (bank nifty) stocks can lead the next level of rally. He is positive on Wipro and large cap tech stocks

June 09, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

The move to link credit card-UPI from RBI is positive from a customers point of view,CEO-SBI Card


The move to link credit card-UPI from RBI is positive from a customers point of view, said Rama Mohan Rao Amara, CEO - SBI Cards. He doesn't see merchant discount rates (MDR) going down to Zero. He expect the linkage of Rupay credit card will improve the convenience of customers and sees small value transactions moving to credit cards.

June 09, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

HDFC Bank asks parent to cut exposure to certain loans before merger


India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank is said to have asked its parent Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) to cut exposure to a certain category of loans that are not permitted for banks under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations.These are mostly short-term loans that include certain corporate loans and loans to developers. It is estimated that the value of this chunk of loans will be around Rs 20,000-25,000 crore on HDFC's book at present, part of which will get extinguished over the next few quarters.Even then, it is estimated that HDFC will have less than approximately Rs 10,000 crore such loans on its books prior to the merger.