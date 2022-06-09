Market Live Updates: Indices off day's high, Sensex trade flat, Nifty around 16,350, Metals, Banks, Realty lose

Benchmarks and broader indices turn positive
Market at 12.00 Noon
Indices trade flat with marginal losses, Sensex trading lower by around 30 points, Nifty around 16,350
The Sensex was trading lower by 31.2 points or 0.06% at 54,861 and the Nifty was down by 10 points or 0.06% at 16,346.6. About 1514 shares have advanced, 1607 shares declined, and 132 shares are unchanged.
Source : BSE
Weakness in USD & strength in Euro can help Indian Rupee to remain stable, Upasana Chachra, Morgan Stanley
Weakness in USD & strength in Euro can help Indian Rupee to remain stable. Expect 50 bps rate hike in August policy meet and 25 bps thereafter, said Upasana Chachra, Chief India Economist, Morgan Stanley. The global investment bank has lowered GDP growth expectations to 7.6 percent in FY23 and expect crude at $130/barrel in Q3FY23 and $118/barrel for FY23. The PLI scheme related benefits are expected to start adding to GDP in H2FY23 while the current accound deficit is expected to widen to 3.3 percent of GDP.
Outstanding Credit Cards grow by ~21% YoY in Apr’22, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
According to the Digital Payments tracker report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL), the total number of outstanding Credit Cards in the system grew 20.7 percent on year to 75.2 million in Apr’22, which was the highest in the past 25 months. Among major players, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a strong YoY growth of 48.5 percent, followed by Axis Bank which regostered a growth of 28.6 percent on year. RBL and IndusInd Bank grew by 24.9 and 24.2 percent respectively. Foreign players like American Exptress and Citibank witnessed a year on year decline of 11 and 3 percent respectively. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank witnessed a strong performance, resulting in a 98 bps and 58 bps YoY increase in market share to 17.8 percent and 12 percent in Feb’22. HDFC Bank continues to be the largest player with a market share of 22.7 percent though its market share declined by 196 bps YoY.
Coal India floats e-tender for import of coal
In a first ever, Coal India Limited (CIL) on Wednesday floated an international competitive bidding e-tender, seeking bids for import of 2.416 million tonnes (MTs) of coal. The coal being sourced on behalf of the state generating companies (gencos) and independent power plants 0PPs) is based on the indents received from them. It is for July-September period of the current fiscal year.
Market at 11.00 AM
Indices trade positive at days high, Sensex trading higher by around 50 points, Nifty above 16,350
The Sensex was trading higher by 103.7 points or 0.19% at 54,996.2 and the Nifty was higher by 33.5 points or 0.2% at 16,389.75. About 1679 shares have advanced, 1342 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged.
Source:BSE
Reliance to cross Rs 3,000 once markets stabilize, Gautam Shah, Goldilocks Premium
Gautam Shah, Founder and Chief Strategist of research firm, Goldilocks Premium expect Reliance to go beyond Rs 3,000 once the stability comes back to Indian markets. He expects Nifty to hold firm around 16,000 levels in the medium term and is of the opinion that the banking (bank nifty) stocks can lead the next level of rally. He is positive on Wipro and large cap tech stocks
The move to link credit card-UPI from RBI is positive from a customers point of view,CEO-SBI Card
The move to link credit card-UPI from RBI is positive from a customers point of view, said Rama Mohan Rao Amara, CEO - SBI Cards. He doesn't see merchant discount rates (MDR) going down to Zero. He expect the linkage of Rupay credit card will improve the convenience of customers and sees small value transactions moving to credit cards.
HDFC Bank asks parent to cut exposure to certain loans before merger
India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank is said to have asked its parent Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) to cut exposure to a certain category of loans that are not permitted for banks under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations.These are mostly short-term loans that include certain corporate loans and loans to developers. It is estimated that the value of this chunk of loans will be around Rs 20,000-25,000 crore on HDFC's book at present, part of which will get extinguished over the next few quarters.Even then, it is estimated that HDFC will have less than approximately Rs 10,000 crore such loans on its books prior to the merger.
Prabhudas Liladhar reiterates a 'buy' on Oil India
Oil India at an inflexion point as major oil and gas projects along with Numaligarh Refinery expansion to 9MTPA comes on stream in FY25. Crude oil and gas production is to increase by 30%/70% by FY25E. NRL with high complexity has 69% diesel and 15% petrol is well placed to benefit from high margins. Q1FY23E results will reflect high crude oil and gas prices (icnreased to $6.1 frm $2.9 in April 22) along with high NRL GRM
At CMP stock trades at 4x PER FY23. Our est factor crude oil of $85/75/bbl for FY23/24E.
Rate hikes will not dampen demand on the ground, Pavitra Shankar of Brigade Enterprises
Rate hikes will not dampen demand on the ground, affordability in the real estate sector is good, said Pavitra Shankar of Brigade Enterprises. The company has started increasing prices across the board. She expects that people may buy low ticket homes in the long run but it will not impact the demand.
Market at 10.00 AM
Indices stuck in a range, Sensex trading lower by around 150 points, Nifty around 16,300
The Sensex was trading lower by 120.5 points or 0.22% at 54,772 and the Nifty was lower by 24.4 points or 0.15% at 16,331.85. About 1440 shares have advanced, 1325 shares declined, and 113 shares are unchanged.
Source: BSE
Nifty Realty biggest loser of the day, down 0.73 percent
Source: NSE
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
With the monetary policy coming on expected lines without any significant market impact, the focus now will be on the US inflation data and its implications for interest rates and equity markets. The fact that the trading volume in US markets is very low indicates that the market is waiting for direction. Big market moves are likely after the data is out.In India, the near-term texture of the market is 'sell on rallies'. FPI's sustained selling has become almost predictable. Only a declining inflation rate in the US and the possibility of the Fed turning less hawkish than now can change the trend of FPI selling.FPI selling in banking stocks has led to depressed valuations in this segment, particularly in high quality banking majors. This is an opportunity for medium- long- term investors.
Markets at Opening
Indices lose close to 0.5 percent at opening with Sensex down 225.8 points or 0.41 percent at 54,666.6 and Nifty is trading down by 71.1 points or 0.43 percent at 16,285.15. All sectors in red except pharma which is up 0.25 percent
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
Early weakness in SGX Nifty is indicating a rough session for stocks at Dalal Street in today’s trade. The negativity can be attributed to overnight precarious session witnessed on Wall Street, as investors weighed updates from major companies and signs that economic growth may be slowing. Although the overhang of credit policy announcement is now over, other negative catalysts like World Bank slashing 2022 global growth forecast to 2.9%, WTI Oil rising to near 14-year high, World Bank cutting India GDP forecast to 7.5%, and the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note flirting around the 3% level will continue to keep markets on the edge.
Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended lower on Wednesday lead by rise in treasury yield above the psychologically important 3 percent level and oil prices jumped, fanning worries about inflation and the outlook for interest rates. Dow Jones was down by 269 points, whereas NASDAQ was down by 0.76% to 12615.0 levels.Asian markets are trading on mix note as investors are reacting to the cues from US markets. Nikkei is trading 0.09% higher whereas Topix index is down by 0.06%. Oil prices jumped over 2% to a 13-week high on Wednesday as U.S. demand for gasoline keeps rising despite record pump prices, while expectations that China's oil demand will increase faced growing supply concerns in several countries, including Iran. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision on June 8 to increase repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.90 percent will lead to a 20-25 bps rise in interest rates of banks' loans and deposits.On the technical front 16,200 and 16500 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 34700 and 35300 are immediate support and resistance respectively.
Goldman Sachs On RBI Policy
Goldman Sachs raised its average inflation forecast to 7.1 percent for CY22 and to 7.2 percent for FY23. It said that the food inflationin May/June 2022 was higher than it previously expected. It expects RBI to effect a further rate hike of 50 bps in August 2022, a hike of 35 bps in September and a hike of 25 bps in December 2022.It had earlier forecasted a further cumulative hike of 75 bps earlier in 2022 which has now been raised to 110 bps. An additional75 bps hike is seen in repo rate in 2023. Its forecast for rate hikes in this cycle now stands at 275 bps from 265 bps forecasted earlier.
Gold prices inched lower on Thursday
Gold prices inched lower on Thursday, with prices restrained by rising Treasury yields ahead of key U.S. jobs and inflation data this week. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,852.21 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT, while U.S. gold futures also eased 0.1% to $1,853.90. Spot silver was flat at $22.04 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.2% to $1,003.64, and palladium rose 0.4% to $1,950.12.
TCS to hold its AGM today
TCSwill hold its 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM)today (June 9). The meeting is scheduled to start at 3.30 pm after market hours. The shareholders are expected to approve the payment of final dividend of Rs 22 a share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The company had announced the final dividend during the meeting of its Board on April 11, 2022.
Crude prices rise to 13 week high, trading at $123.7 per barrel
Oil prices held near 13-week highs on Thursday, underpinned by robust demand in the world's top consumer United States while demand is expected to rebound in China as COVID-19 curbs across major cities are relaxed.
Brent crude futures for August nudged up 12 cents to $123.70 a barrel by 0033 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July was at $122.17 a barrel, up 6 cents.
Both benchmarks closed Wednesday at their highest since March 8, matching levels seen in 2008.
Closing Bell: Indices extend losses, Sensex ends 0.39 percent lower at 54,892.49, Nifty at 16,356.25
SGX Nifty indicates a weak start to Indian markets.
SGXNifty indicates a weak start to Indian markets as it trade lower by 66 points.