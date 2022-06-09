Market Live Updates: Indices off day's high, Sensex trade flat, Nifty around 16,350, Metals, Banks, Realty lose

June 09, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities



Benchmark Indices are expected to open on negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended lower on Wednesday lead by rise in treasury yield above the psychologically important 3 percent level and oil prices jumped, fanning worries about inflation and the outlook for interest rates. Dow Jones was down by 269 points, whereas NASDAQ was down by 0.76% to 12615.0 levels.Asian markets are trading on mix note as investors are reacting to the cues from US markets. Nikkei is trading 0.09% higher whereas Topix index is down by 0.06%. Oil prices jumped over 2% to a 13-week high on Wednesday as U.S. demand for gasoline keeps rising despite record pump prices, while expectations that China's oil demand will increase faced growing supply concerns in several countries, including Iran. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision on June 8 to increase repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.90 percent will lead to a 20-25 bps rise in interest rates of banks' loans and deposits.On the technical front 16,200 and 16500 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 34700 and 35300 are immediate support and resistance respectively.