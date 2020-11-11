PlusFinancial Times
MARKET NEWS

Nov 11, 2020 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India. Asian Markets trading mostly higher, while US markets ended mixed.

highlights

  • November 11, 2020 08:51 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil futures rose on Wednesday after an industry report showed that U.S. crude inventories fell by more than expected as prices continued to be supported by news of successful trials of a vaccine for coronavirus.

  • November 11, 2020 08:45 AM IST

    Pfizer is in discussion with government to bring its COVID-19 vaccine to India: Report

    American pharma company Pfizer is currently in discussions with the government to distribute its potential COVID-19 vaccine in India. According to a Spokesperson for Pfizer who spoke to LiveMint, Pfizer believes that its candidate has the potential to be an important part of India’s early vaccine response.

    "We remain committed to advance our dialogue with the Government of India to make this vaccine available for use in the country," LiveMint quoted the spokesperson as saying.

  • November 11, 2020 08:34 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

    FII Trading Activity:
  • November 11, 2020 08:34 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

    DII Trading Activity:
  • November 11, 2020 08:21 AM IST

    Results Today:

    Coal India, Aurobindo Pharma, Aban Offshore, Abbott India, Ansal Housing, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Ashapura Minechem, Ashoka Buildcon, Astra Microwave Products, Bharat Forge, Computer Age Management Services, GIC Housing Finance, Godrej Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, GSPL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IFCI, Indraprastha Gas, ITI and LIC Housing Finance are among 628 companies to declare their quarterly earnings on November 11.

  • November 11, 2020 08:03 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
     
    Technically Nifty formed a bullish candle and is likely to witness an up move towards 12750 while support exists at 12300-12200. The overall structure of the market remains positive and would continue to track global cues. The abundant FII flows and much better than expected 2Q earnings are also providing support to the market. Signs of improvement on the macro front have also boosted investor sentiment. Investors this week will also track IIP and inflation data along with the Bihar election outcome.

