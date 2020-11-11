Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

Pfizer is in discussion with government to bring its COVID-19 vaccine to India: Report

American pharma company Pfizer is currently in discussions with the government to distribute its potential COVID-19 vaccine in India. According to a Spokesperson for Pfizer who spoke to LiveMint, Pfizer believes that its candidate has the potential to be an important part of India’s early vaccine response.

"We remain committed to advance our dialogue with the Government of India to make this vaccine available for use in the country," LiveMint quoted the spokesperson as saying.