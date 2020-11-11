Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

Live now
Nov 11, 2020 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Need 12 more seats to win
Stocks in the news | Raymond, Tata Power, NMDC, Apollo Pipes, Vikas Multicorp
Follow our LIVE blog on Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Crude Updates: Oil futures rose on Wednesday after an industry report showed that U.S. crude inventories fell by more than expected as prices continued to be supported by news of successful trials of a vaccine for coronavirus.
Pfizer is in discussion with government to bring its COVID-19 vaccine to India: Report
American pharma company Pfizer is currently in discussions with the government to distribute its potential COVID-19 vaccine in India. According to a Spokesperson for Pfizer who spoke to LiveMint, Pfizer believes that its candidate has the potential to be an important part of India’s early vaccine response.
"We remain committed to advance our dialogue with the Government of India to make this vaccine available for use in the country," LiveMint quoted the spokesperson as saying.
Coal India, Aurobindo Pharma, Aban Offshore, Abbott India, Ansal Housing, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Ashapura Minechem, Ashoka Buildcon, Astra Microwave Products, Bharat Forge, Computer Age Management Services, GIC Housing Finance, Godrej Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, GSPL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IFCI, Indraprastha Gas, ITI and LIC Housing Finance are among 628 companies to declare their quarterly earnings on November 11.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Technically Nifty formed a bullish candle and is likely to witness an up move towards 12750 while support exists at 12300-12200. The overall structure of the market remains positive and would continue to track global cues. The abundant FII flows and much better than expected 2Q earnings are also providing support to the market. Signs of improvement on the macro front have also boosted investor sentiment. Investors this week will also track IIP and inflation data along with the Bihar election outcome.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 40 points gain.