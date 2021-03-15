English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
March 15, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

The Nifty futures were trading higher around 15,106.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian indices are trading firm, while US markets ended mixed on Friday.

  • March 15, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Wall Street ends mixed:

    The blue-chip Dow powered to its fifth consecutive record high on Friday and the S&P 500 closed slightly higher as investors bought shares that should benefit from a strong reopening of the U.S. economy, an outlook signaled by rising yields in the bond market.

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled after rebounding more than 6% over the past three sessions as the rising bond yields revived inflation worries and dulled the appeal of high-growth technology shares.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 293.05 points, or 0.9%, to close at 32,778.64 and the S&P 500 gained 4 points, or 0.10%, to 3,943.34. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.81 points, or 0.59%, to end at 13,319.87.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 15, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 77.50 points or 0.52 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,106.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • March 15, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Market on Friday:

    Indian markets snapped their three-day winning streak on March 12 to close with losses of about 1 percent despite positive global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 487 points lower at 50,792, while the Nifty slipped 143 points to 15,030.

    Sectorally, buying was seen in utilities, power and consumer durable stocks, while profit-taking was visible in auto, energy, banks, finance and consumer discretionary stocks. The S&P BSE midcap index was down 0.4 percent but the smallcap index ended 0.14 percent higher.

  • March 15, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 15, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.