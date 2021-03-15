Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

March 15, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

Wall Street ends mixed:

The blue-chip Dow powered to its fifth consecutive record high on Friday and the S&P 500 closed slightly higher as investors bought shares that should benefit from a strong reopening of the U.S. economy, an outlook signaled by rising yields in the bond market.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled after rebounding more than 6% over the past three sessions as the rising bond yields revived inflation worries and dulled the appeal of high-growth technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 293.05 points, or 0.9%, to close at 32,778.64 and the S&P 500 gained 4 points, or 0.10%, to 3,943.34. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.81 points, or 0.59%, to end at 13,319.87.