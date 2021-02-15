MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
February 15, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade near record highs with Nifty around 15,300; banks in focus

Except metal and energy, other sectoral indices trading in the green with Nifty Bank and PSU Bank indices rose 1 percent each.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 15, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened 14 paise higher at 72.61 per dollar on Monday against previous close of 72.75, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

    On February 12, rupee ended 11 paise higher at 72.75 per dollar against Thursday's close of 72.86 and traded in the range of 72.73-72.83.

  • February 15, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST

    Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank:
     
    The CPI and industrial production data came in broadly inline with our expectations. We see 25-35bps downside to RBIs projections until 1HCY21. However, we remain wary on the upside risks emanating from the surge in commodity prices, pick up in demand with rising pricing power. 

    Overall, RBI will be faced with significantly difficult policy choices as economy continues to revive and core inflation remains in an upward trajectory alongside deluge of capital inflows.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 15, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst at  CapitalVia Global Research Limited

    After the significant gains made after the union budget, the markets could experience some consolidation in coming days. Majorly, the uptrend of the market can remain positive for small and mid- caps. The global consumer sentiment would play an important role in evaluating the short-term trend which is not certain because of the weakness of the European market.

  • February 15, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST

    Nifty Bank index rose 1 percent led by the RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank:

    Nifty Bank index rose 1 percent led by the RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank:
  • February 15, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    Bitcoin hit a new record high:

    Bitcoin hit a new record high and approached $50,000 on Sunday, building on its record rally as Wall Street and Main Street increasingly adopt the world’s biggest cryptocurrency.

    Bitcoin recently stood at $48,800 on Sunday morning, up 3.2%. It had traded as high as $49,714 earlier in the day. The cryptocurrency is up around 70% year to date.

  • February 15, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
  • February 15, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened at fresh record highs on February 15 with Nifty near 15300.

    At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was up 407.86 points or 0.79% at 51,952.16, and the Nifty was up 121.10 points or 0.80% at 15,284.40. About 1086 shares have advanced, 367 shares declined, and 75 shares are unchanged.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 15, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

    ICICI direct

    Indian markets are likely to open with a flat to positive bias on the back of mixed global cues amid optimism about more US fiscal stimulus and an easing of global Coronavirus crisis. US markets ended higher amid optimism on additional stimulus.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.