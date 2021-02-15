Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade near record highs with Nifty around 15,300; banks in focus

February 15, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened 14 paise higher at 72.61 per dollar on Monday against previous close of 72.75, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On February 12, rupee ended 11 paise higher at 72.75 per dollar against Thursday's close of 72.86 and traded in the range of 72.73-72.83.